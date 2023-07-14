Ziyad wins silver at World Championships, qualifies for 2024 Paris Paralympics

KUALA LUMPUR: National shot put ace Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli has successfully secured a spot at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024 after winning silver in the men’s shot put F20 (intellectual disability) event at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris yesterday.

The success also made Muhammad Ziyad the first Malaysian para athlete to qualify based on merit for the Paralympics, which takes place every four years.

At the championships held at the Charlety Stadium, the 33-year-old athlete hurled the iron ball to a distance of 17.21m, but was unable to defeat his challenger from Ukraine, Maksym Koval, who took home the gold.

Koval made a throw of 17.57m to claim the gold, while his teammate Oleksandr Yarovyi secured the bronze with a throw of 16.99m.

According to the International Paralympic Committee’s regulations, the top four athletes at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships qualify for the Paris Paralympic Games next year. - Bernama