Zverev has surgery on torn ankle ligaments after French Open fall

BERLIN: Alexander Zverev has had surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle following his painful exit from the French Open semifinals.
Alexander Zverev returns a shot during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal. - REUTERSPIX