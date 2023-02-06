  1. Sport

Zverev makes winning return to French Open court of pain

Germany’s Alexander Zverev looks on as he plays against Slovakia’s Alex Molcan during their men’s singles match on day five of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 1, 2023. AFPPIXGermany’s Alexander Zverev looks on as he plays against Slovakia’s Alex Molcan during their men’s singles match on day five of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 1, 2023. AFPPIX

PARIS: Alexander Zverev made a successful return to the French Open's Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday, a year after suffering a horrifying ankle ligament injury which ended his season.

The former world number two, now down at 27 in the world, swept past 86th-ranked Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to make the last 32.

In 2022, Zverev was taken off court in a wheelchair after damaging his right ankle in his semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

“I was so nervous before playing today,“ said Zverev who next faces Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

“Despite what happened last year, I still love this place, I still love this court.”

The Olympic champion added: “I’m incredibly happy to be back and to win again on this court.” - AFP