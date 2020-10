It may not be Christmas yet but Netflix is bringing a host of Christmas-themed shows to spread the cheer among young children (and the adults) too. The shows below are perfect for children who need a minor distraction from online learning or boredom. 1. Alien Xmas Premieres November 20





When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth's gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world. 2. Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday Premieres November 24

Huttsgalor's favorite winter festival is finally here! But will some ice-breathing dragons put a frost on everyone’s fun? 3. A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas Premieres November 27

When a snow plow, who has an uncanny resemblance to Santa, crashes in the Carson's yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas. 4. Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! Premieres November 29

It’s winter in the big city and everyone is excited to celebrate the holidays! When Poppy decides to throw a holiday party for Sully, the Wonderoos learn that there are lots of different holidays and ways to celebrate. 5. Angela’s Christmas Wish Premieres December 1







Angela's Christmas Wish is a heart-warming tale of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for Christmas. Based on characters from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt, it is a tender and funny story about the importance of family and togetherness. 6. Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday Premieres December 3

When Barry the Berry Bear doesn't show up to deliver the traditional Blunderberry Cakes on Blunderberry Day Eve, the Fix-It Force kicks it into high gear to save the town's most magical holiday! 7. Captain Underpants Mega Business Premieres December 4

George and Harold love Christmas, but they feel like it could use some upgrades. So they make a comic about a new version of the holiday: BLISSMAS. Instead of red bows, laser shows! Instead of ugly sweaters, cool capes! Instead of decorating trees, creating tree-bots! The boys take Melvin’s time toad back to convince Santa to incorporate some of their ideas to his new holiday. But they come back to the present to find that their plan didn’t work quite how they’d hoped. George and Harold realize they need to help Santa remember the true meaning of Christmas before it’s gone forever! 8. Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas Premieres December 5

Mandy Mail must deliver a load of late Christmas letters to the North Pole, then all the trains join in to help Santa deliver the presents during a big storm. 9. Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers Premieres December 8

When GrrBus takes Sami, Zane, Olive and Rocky on a field trip to the North Pole, they accidentally cause a catastrophe at Santa's workshop - and it's up to the eight older Super Monsters to come to the rescue and save Christmas! 10. Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas Premieres December 9







A holly, jolly gathering takes a strange turn when Ashley bumps her head and gets a glimpse of her near-distant future with Tío, Tad, Stick and Brooke. 11. The Big Show Show: Christmas Premieres December 9