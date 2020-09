The month of October is lined up with a variety of award-winning and popular shows. From running from a nefarious AI and zombies to travelling virtually, there’s something exciting to watch for everyone. Here are some of the shows that shouldn’t be missed! 1. NeXt Day/ Date: Season premieres on Oct 7 and every Wednesday at 9pm on FOX (Astro CH 704, unifi TV CH 453), same day as the US

Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc built a legacy on the world-changing innovations he dreamed up, ignoring and alienating the people around him. After discovering that one of his own creations, a powerful artificial intelligence called neXt, might spell doom for humankind, Paul tries to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother. 2. The Walking Dead S10 Day/ Date: Finale on Oct 5 at 11.30am with a primetime repeat at 9pm on FOX (Astro CH 704, unifi TV CH 453), same day as the US

The long-awaited finale episode ‘A Certain Doom’ sees Beta and the remaining Whisperers launch one last attack against Alexandria and the other communities for an unavoidable conclusion of the Whisperer War. 3. Grey’s Anatomy S16 Day/ Date: Premieres Oct 4 and every Sunday at 9pm on FOX Life (Astro CH723 (SD) / CH 703 (HD), unifi TV CH455)

Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial are back for a 16th season. The season opens with Meredith, Richard and Alex having to face the consequences after Bailey fires them for insurance fraud. 4. The Good Lord Bird Day/ Date: Season premieres Monday Oct 5 and every Monday at 10pm on FX (Astro CH 713, unifi TV CH 454)

Based on the award-winning novel of the same name, the miniseries follows an enslaved teen who joins revolutionary abolitionist John Brown’s antislavery crusade. 5. Schitt’s Creek S5 Day/ Date: Season 5 reruns every Thursday at 10.30pm on FX (Astro CH 713, unifi TV CH 454

Catch the comedy series that broke an Emmy record by scoring in all seven major comedy categories! The quirky comedy follows the formerly filthy-rich Rose family who suddenly went bankrupt and was forced to move to an ugly small town named Schitt’s Creek that they once bought as a joke. 6. The Comey Rule Day/ Date: Premieres Sept 28 at 11pm, reruns on Sept 29 at 11pm & Oct 30-Nov 4 at 11pm on FX (Astro CH 713, unifi TV CH 454)

This American political drama miniseries stars Jeff Daniels as former FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump. It tells the story of two powerful men, whose strikingly different ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course. 7. The Loudest Voice Day/ Date: From October 12 to 19 at 11pm on FX (Astro CH 713, unifi TV CH 454)

The Loudest Voice miniseries depicts Fox News founder Roger Ailes’ rise as he arguably becomes the de facto leader of the Republican Party, and how sexual harassment allegations brought his career to an end. 8. Mrs. America Day/ Date: From October 20 to 29 at 11pm on FX (Astro CH 713, unifi TV CH 454)

Catch Uzo Aduba’s award-winning performance as Shirley Chisholm in Mrs. America. The miniseries dramatizes the battle over the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett). 9. Walking the Yangtze With Ash Dykes Day/ Date: Premieres Oct 20 at 9pm on National Geographic (Astro CH 571 (SD) / 551 (HD), unifi TV CH 508)

Explorer Ash Dykes’ year-long, record-breaking journey walking the entire 6,437km of the Yangtze River is documented in this new travel-adventure show. Along the way, he has hundreds of encounters with local people, wildlife and the river itself, including dealing with the local police, blizzards, a landslide and being followed by a pack of wolves. 10. Can You Keep A Secret? Day/ Date: Premieres Oct 3 at 9pm on FOX Movies (Astro CH 433 (SD) / 413 (HD), unifi TV CH 401)

Thinking that they’re about to crash, Emma spills all her secrets to a stranger on a plane. Imagine her surprise to find out that the stranger is her company’s young CEO who now knows every humiliating detail about her. 11. A Rainy Day In New York Day/ Date: Premieres Oct 10 at 9pm on FOX Movies (Astro CH 433 (SD) / 413 (HD), unifi TV CH 401)

A young couple arrives in New York for a romantic weekend together. However, their plans are dashed as quickly as the sunlight turns into showers. 12. Lucy In The Sky Day/ Date: Premieres Oct 24 at 9pm on FOX Movies (Astro CH 433 (SD) / 413 (HD), unifi TV CH 401)