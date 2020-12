In celebration of all the noteworthy shows, let’s revisit some of these iconic moments with the help of Jenn Chia, Charis Ow, Dolla, and Colour of Voices with a K-Mas song that’ll be stuck in your head.

2020 has been a rough year but Kdramas on Netflix have been an absolute gift and a gift that keeps on giving!

Try to spot some of this year’s biggest titles and the most-loved stars in the music video too. Interspersed among the clips are snippets of your favourite shows and popular scenes.

If you can’t guess each fun mention in the lyrics, we’ve shared some hints below so you don’t have to stress out!

Fun mentions deciphered!

1. A Perfect Crash Landing = Crash Landing On You

2. Two Major Comebacks = The King: Eternal Monarch, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

3. Three Time Travelers = Tunnel, Tomorrow With You, The King: Eternal Monarch

4. Four Stunning Popstars = BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky

5. Five Rising Stars = The King: Eternal Monarch, Record of Youth, Love Alarm, Hotel Del Luna, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

6. Six Talented Kids = It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, The King: Eternal Monarch, Hospital Playlist, When the Camellia Blooms

7. Seven Amazing Mothers = Was it Love?, When Love Blooms, Hi Bye, Mama!, When the Camellia Blooms, Record of Youth, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Mystic Pop-up Bar

8. Eight Scary Killers = Rugal, The King: Eternal Monarch, Crash Landing On You, When the Camellia Blooms, Itaewon Class, Extracurricular, Time to Hunt, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

9. Nine Badass Women = Hyena, Hotel Del Luna, The World of the Married, Stranger, Mystic Pop-up Bar, The King: Eternal Monarch, The School Nurse Files, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Itaewon Class

10. Ten Dreamy Oppas = Start-Up, Crash Landing on You, Record of Youth, The School Nurse Files, Twogether, Mystic Pop-up Bar, Kingdom, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Itaewon Class, The King: Eternal Monarch

11. Eleven Love Triangles = Start-Up, Record of Youth, Was It Love?, Love Alarm, Crash Landing on You, My Holo Love, When the Camellia Blooms, Itaewon Class, Hi Bye, Mama!, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, It's Okay to Not Be Okay

12. Twelve Romance Rain Scenes = My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Was It Love?, The Legend of the Blue Sea, Record of Youth, Private Lives, When My Love Blooms, Memories of the Alhambra, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, I Am Not a Robot, Crash Landing on You, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Where Stars Land

P.S. If you thought this year was good for K-dramas, just wait until 2021.