PAVILION Kuala Lumpur celebrated the 8th anniversary of it’s award-winning Tokyo Street with Japan Expo Malaysia 2019 (JEMY 2019) last Friday, July 26, 2019. This marks the third consecutive year Pavilion KL is hosting JEMY which also coincides with the month-long Tokyo Street 8th Anniversary Japan Festival.

Organised by G-Yu Creative and co-organized by Siam Connection Sdn Bhd, JEMY 2019 is the biggest to date, with a line-up of over 75 Japanese artistes, who entertained shoppers with a mix of Japanese culture, martial arts, cosplay, food, travel, education and entertainment.

The JEMY 2019 launch ceremony was officiated by Mr. Mitsuhiko Sugita, Director of Japan Information Service, Embassy of Japan; Dato’ Joyce Yap, CEO Retail of Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur and Ms. Yupharet Eakturapakal, President of G-Yu Creative Co., Ltd. The event was also attended by partners, members of the Japanese community, celebrity guests and the media.

Guests were treated to artiste performances and a surprise appearance by the beloved DJ Hello Kitty before a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate Tokyo Street’s 8th Birthday. Pavilion KL then presented 8 CASIO watches in a surprise birthday draw, to the delight media and guests. The event ended with a grand tour of the booths that JEMY 2019 had to offer.