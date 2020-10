Every time it’s near Halloween, everyone will look for Halloween-themed shows, food or decors. One thing that many people are likely to forget are Halloween tunes. Fortunately, JOOX has got us all covered with selected picks to help set the Halloween vibe in parties or your personal listening pleasure. JOOX has divided a selection of horrifically fun music into two categories: Enigmatic Covers and Magical Mysteries. Check out the awesome lists below and get ready for a thrilling and exciting music trip with the JOOX mobile or desktop app, and website version! Enigmatic covers These album covers tie in to the theme of Halloween very well in their own ways. From the iconic witch-in-the-woods image in Black Sabbath’s debut album to the dark and gothic Nightmare by Avenged Sevenfold, listeners get to enjoy great tunes and deliciously shocking album pictures too. 1. Avril Lavigne’s Avril Lavigne

Lavigne’s 2013 self-titled album features the Canadian singer staring into your soul. 2. Billie Eilish’s When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Billie Eilish does the extraordinary atypical of celebrities and posed for a freaky image for her debut album cover. 3. Bjork’s Homogenic

Bjork is known for her quirky style and personality. This highly acclaimed album features similar-sounding music combining electronic beats and string instruments with songs in tribute to her native country Iceland. The album continues to be praised by critics until today. 4. Katy Perry’s Witness

Katy Perry has shown her various music personas and in this album, she shocks everyone by putting an eye ball in her mouth in the album art in 2017. 5. Lady Gaga’s Born This Way

Lady Gaga is not a stranger to anything peculiar and out of the box. True to herself, her 2011 album features a cover image showing her head attached to a motorcycle body. 6. Marilyn Manson’s We Are Chaos

There’ll be no Halloween without ‘shock rocker’ Marilyn Manson. In 2020, his heavy metal-country-glam music concoction will sure delight old fans and new listeners. 7. The Rolling Stones’s Goats Head Soup

The Rolling Stones is one of the most iconic rock bands the world has ever known. The band is the pioneer in shocking mums and dads around the world. The album cover art is as shocking in 2020 as it was originally released in 1973. 8. Big Bang’s Bigbang Mini 4

Big Bang’s 2011 album cover perfectly marries the charming image of Kpop celebrities and the spooky factor of Halloween with its jewelled encrusted skull. 9. Red Velvet’s The Perfect Red Velvet

While the rest of the Kpop world tries to charm the world with candy-coloured or glamorous images, Red Velvet took a hard left and came up with this grindhouse horror-inspired cover for their 2018 reissue. 10. Ronald Cheng’s Freak

Hong Kong singer and actor Ronald Cheng aimed for mystery and went for a blurry, puzzling album cover for his 2014 Greatest Hits album. The longer you stare at it, the more disconcerting it gets. Magical Mystery Halloween is not all about the spooks and scares. It’s also filled with magic and mystery. The artists in the Magical Mystery list definitely managed to capture this spirit of Halloween. 1. Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman

Wearing black latex bunny ears, the cover of Ariana Grande’s 2016 album says it all – that she’s still here to play but not to be messed with. 2. Beyonce’s Lemonade

Beyonce’s 2016 album cover shows the singer in a vulnerable state before performing on stage. The album also comes accompanied with a documentary film. 3. Selena Gomez’s Rare

After being in the news just because of her love life, her new Deluxe Edition album cover reveals that she certainly has matured and is now ready for something new. 4. Shawn Mendes’s Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes’s 2018 self-titled album cover encapsulates his multi-faceted musical talent, influenced by pop-rock, blues and R&B. 5. Taylor Swift’s 1989

Although not intended, Taylor Swift’s 2014 album cover featuring a marker pen scribble over a Polaroid image is an apt homage to horror films of yore. If anything, it just signals the singer’s transition from a country darling to a bona fide popstar. 6. SEVENTEEN’s First Love & Letter

Members of Kpop group SEVENTEEN kept their pretty faces partially hidden, enticing fans to want more of them and their music. 7. Wanna One’s 1X=1 (Undivided)

Just for fans, Kpop group Wanna One wore their iconic Korean bangs hairstyle with pride in this mini album cover. 8. Hins Cheung’s Vibes

Hins Cheung’s simple yet alluring album cover is all it takes for fans to listen to his country-blues, pop-rock and hip hop music. 9. Joey Yung’s Joey & Joey

Hong Kong diva Joey Yung’s 2011 release is as irresistible as her catchy pop hooks that will never go out of style. 10. Juno Mak and Kay Tse’s The Album Part One