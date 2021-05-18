2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards a good day for Marvel fans

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards was a good day for many Marvel fans and it’s all thanks to the fabulous works by the actors who brought the comic characters to life. Marvel Studios’ WandaVision brought home four out of the five awards it was nominated for including Best Show, Best Performance in a Show from its titular character played by Elizabeth Olsen, Best Villain from the character Agatha Harkness played by Kathryn Hahn, and Best Fight. Both Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn accepted the Golden Popcorn trophies together and even staged a magic battle on stage sans visual effects.

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier won two awards for Best Hero (Anthony Mackie) and Best Duo. Anthony Mackie, who played Sam Wilson in the Marvel franchise, was present to accept the awards.

While his co-star Sebastian Stan was not there to celebrate, a check on both actors’ Instagram showed that they were equally excited about the win. Mackie posed with the Golden Popcorn trophies in his Instagram Story and tagged Sebastian Stan with the caption, “Congrats brotha’! You got some popcorn coming!!!”

Sebastian, who’s in the middle of filming Hulu’s upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy, replied happily in Instagram Story as well. “Congrats @anthonymackie!! And thank you @mtv for celebrating us!!!”

Academy Award-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson (who played Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow in Avengers) was honoured with the Generation Award. The Award celebrates “beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names.” Johansson joins an iconic roster of actors who previously received the award including Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon, Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler and Tom Cruise. During her acceptance speech, her husband Colin Jost slimed her (wrong show Jost!).

Tying up the night on a good note is the posthumous honour to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in Black Panther, was honoured posthumously for “Best Performance” Award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.