There’s some bad news for fans of Nintendo Switch. If you have a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS or Wii U, there’s a chance that your Nintendo Switch account was one of the 300,000 accounts that was hacked!

Nintendo did announce the breach in April but the number of hacked accounts doubled in an update this week as a result of a continued investigation.

Whoever connected their old Nintendo 3DS and Wii U “Nintendo Network ID” or NNID, to the Switch are said to be affected.

Nintendo uses a system called Nintendo Account but have allowed people with existing NNIDs to connect those to their Nintendo Account.

Due to the hack, Nintendo said it no longer allows NNID logins on the Switch.

According to Business Insider, the accounts that have been breached will receive an email like this: