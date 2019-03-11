AirAsia offers 5 million promo seats

AWARD-winning budget airline AirAsia is back with its free seats promotion, this time offering five million promotional seats* and with discounts for hotels, add-ons and duty-free products.

Enjoy promotional all-in members fares from as low as RM12 for flights from KL to Kuantan, Johor Baru, Kota Baru and Penang; and from RM36 for flights to Can Tho, Padang, Hua Hin, Siem Reap, Banda Aceh and more.

Fly AirAsia X from as low as RM199 for flights from KL to Tianjin, Gold Coast, Osaka, Seoul, Honolulu and other destinations. For extra comfort, opt for the Premium Flatbed on flights from KL to Jaipur, Taipei, Chengdu, Fukuoka and Jeju, from only RM699.

Bookings must be made on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app before midnight on March 17, 2019 (2400 GMT +8), valid for travel between September 1, 2019 and June 2, 2020. AirAsia BIG Members can also redeem promo seats for as little as 500 BIG Points on airasiabig.com and the AirAsia BIG mobile app.

It’s the first time AirAsia is offering great savings on its other products and services during a campaign, so grab these opportunities, book now, save and enjoy your travels.

* 1,000,000 hotel rooms on sale on AirAsiaGo.com (with promo code HOTEL5)

* 20% off all Santan Combo Meals (only for pre-booked meals on new flight bookings)

* 20% off for Pick-A-Seat option

* 30% off on ourshop.com (for duty-free items and AirAsia merchandise)

* 15% off activities on deals.airasia.com (with promo code (AADEALS15)