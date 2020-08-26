$!5 movies to watch in September 2020

1. BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE

Follow BTS on their first international stadium tour where fans get unprecedented access to the lives of each band member. The seven members will also candidly share their personal stories that were never voiced before. BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE premieres on September 10 and fans will be able to find their closest screening and ticket information at the official website www.BTSincinemas.com Due to the pandemic, dates will vary per territory and subject to change based on the status of local cinema re-openings. In anticipation for BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE, GSC Cinemas will be re-releasing BTS’s 2019 movie, BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE for a limited time from 28 to 30 August.

2. We Bare Bears: The Movie

In this latest adventure, We Bare Bears: The Movie introduces the biggest threat to the Bears thus far – a sinister villain named Agent Trout who is determined to tear the lovable brothers apart. This wildlife control agent will stop at nothing to do the unthinkable: capture, detain and separate Grizz, Ice and Panda forever! What will happen now that fear has entered their cozy and comfortable home? Will their brotherly bond see them through to a triumphant and happy ending? The movie premieres on Cartoon Network (Astro Ch 615 HD/ 635) on September 12. To add to the fun, Cartoon Network is hosting its first watch party all across Asia on the online interactive platform HERE.

Viewers can share their live reactions during the movie premiere by using hashtags #CNWatchParty and #WeBareBears on their social media posts. They can also download the We Bare Bears: The Movie-themed party kit from https://cartoonnetworkasia.com/webarebearsthemovie , where viewers can find templates such as posters, popcorn cups, party crowns, delicious themed recipes and exclusive videos, games, and quizzes. Other platforms to catch the film: Boomerang (UnifiTV Ch 555), HBO (Astro Ch 411 HD), HBO GO, Warner TV (Astro Ch 712 HD / UnifiTV Ch 451), and Oh!K (Astro Ch 394). 3. The Devil All The Time

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's award-winning novel. The movie premieres on Netflix on September 16. 4. Enola Holmes

On her 18th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes up to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) missing with only an assortment of clues that gave no rhyme or reason. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot. Enola Holmes premieres on Netflix on September 23.

5. Monster Run