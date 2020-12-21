5 new shows to watch on Netflix in January 2021

The start of the new year brings many new shows to watch and the return of several beloved series such as Carmen Sandiego Season 4, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2, Riverdale Season 5, Disenchantment Part 3 and Cobra Kai Season 3. Here are some of the new shows to bookmark in January 2021: 1. Pieces of a Woman Streaming on January 7

After a home birth goes tragically wrong, the mother (Vanessa Kirby) struggles to come to terms with the loss. Read more about the film HERE 2. Outside the Wire Streaming on January 15

Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Markie), an android officer. They were tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. 3. The White Tiger Streaming on January 22

Based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger follows the epic journey of a poor Indian driver who must use his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters (Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao) and rise to the top of the heap. 4. Fate: The Winx Saga Streaming on January 22

Based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, Fate: The Winx Saga is a live action young adult drama about a group of young fairies who are learning to master their magical powers. With their growing powers, it puts them in a dangerous path of teenage rivalries, romantic troubles and also vicious monsters. 5. June & Kopi Coming soon