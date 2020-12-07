5 virtual activities to keep spirits high during CMCO

With the current Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) imposed, many of us would have run out of ideas to keep ourselves entertained. But fret not! Here are a few fun virtual activities you may not have thought of to keep you occupied during this time. 1. Build your own AR lens

Have you ever seen a cool augmented reality (AR) Lens and wondered how it’s made? Here’s your chance to show your creativity and try it out, even if you don’t have the experience or know-how. With Snap’s Lens Studio, a free desktop app, you can easily create your own AR Lens for Snapchat and share your creation with millions of Snapchatters around the world. A step-by-step guide on how to build a Lens is also available for free online. Check out Lens Studio Course on OpenLearning. 2. Experience the world from the comfort of your home

Virtual travel is a current trend since the lockdown began. With Airbnb Online Experiences, you can now connect with others, pursue your interest, or learn a new skill from a global community, while satisfying your wanderlust from the comfort of your home. Launched this year, Airbnb Online Experiences offers a vast selection of activities conducted by Hosts from different parts of the world.

If you’d like to pick up a local craft experience, Malaysian artist and creative entrepreneur Nini Marini, the first Malaysian Online Experience Host, invites you to get in touch with your creative side and learn how to weave with tees. You could also harness your Kpop moves with Bryan from South Korea, who will teach you a new Kpop dance. 3. Stay informed yet entertained with snappy docuseries

If you’re looking for quick episodes of educational yet entertaining content, the first brand new docuseries on Snapchat called First Person is a must-watch. First Person is the first Snap Original filmed with Snapchat Spectacles and it shows the world through the eyes of extraordinary young innovators creating positive change, as they fight to protect our planet. The series just aired in November with new episodes releasing weekly.

The second is 60 Second Docs, which is a diverse series of documentaries that provide a new look into the most unique characters, expressions, and practices that make up the world. All it takes for you to expand your horizon is to watch their 60-second episodes. Scan these SnapCodes to check out the eye-opening docuseries.





4. Learn a new language with Duolingo Ever wished you picked up a new language when you find yourself stuck in a foreign country? This long lockdown is the best time to learn a new language which can be useful during your travels (when the world opens up again). Duolingo – a professional language-learning website – offers easy, fuss-free daily lessons with 37 languages to choose from. The best part is you can do it all for free! What better way to spend your free time, duì ma? 5. Hang out with friends virtually through fun games