6 local artists share with Jo Kukathas about what the pandemic taught them

In October 2020, Instant Café Director Jo Kukathas presented the lecture titled Art, Culture, Grief and Loss in A Time of Crisis at the Australian National University (ANU).

The lecture was originally presented at the ANU College of Asia & the Pacific’s conference ‘Malaysia Update 2020: Alternative Visions for Malaysia’ that was held in October with moderator Dr Show Ying Xin (ANU Malaysia Institute) and Dr Simon Soon (University of Malaya) as discussant.

The lecture is now updated and available with English, Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese subtitles thanks to the hard work of translators Hani Azlan, Low Choon Chyuan, Fion Yap, Niko Hugh & CK Tan.

The lecture can be viewed in this Youtube video

What’s Next?