6 local artists share with Jo Kukathas about what the pandemic taught them

In October 2020, Instant Café Director Jo Kukathas presented the lecture titled Art, Culture, Grief and Loss in A Time of Crisis at the Australian National University (ANU).
The lecture was originally presented at the ANU College of Asia & the Pacific’s conference ‘Malaysia Update 2020: Alternative Visions for Malaysia’ that was held in October with moderator Dr Show Ying Xin (ANU Malaysia Institute) and Dr Simon Soon (University of Malaya) as discussant.
The lecture is now updated and available with English, Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese subtitles thanks to the hard work of translators Hani Azlan, Low Choon Chyuan, Fion Yap, Niko Hugh & CK Tan.
The lecture can be viewed in this Youtube video
What’s Next?
With the re-release of the lecture now with Malay, English and Chinese subtitles, Instant Café took the initiative to talk to local artists and find out how they have made art and life in the face of lockdowns, grief, boredom, aloneness, financial merry-go-rounds, introspection, skateboarding and Covid-19.
The featured artists are:
· Ghafir Akbar
· Ridhwan Saidi
· Ridzwan Othman
· Saleh & Masooma Sepas
· Usen Leong
The conversation with 6 artists they’ve approached will be held on June 27, 2021 at 3pm on The Instant Café Facebook Page and Youtube. The conversations are moderated by Jo Kukathas herself and the panel will be conducted in English.
For those who would like to access to the live Malay, Mandarin or Farsi interpretation of the panel discussion, please fill in this form HERE.