Just like clockwork, there will be lots of Christmas-themed films during this time of the year. If you like your Christmas cheer in bite-size pieces, check out the new Christmas-themed TV shows coming to Netflix very soon.

A whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected. The series is based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares from the New York Times bestselling authors Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

Benjamin Bradley, best known as Mr Christmas, is a veteran in the interior design industry with a healthy obsession with the holiday season. For Mr. Christmas, the holidays are all about celebrating love, life, family and friends through meaningful traditions.

In the new Netflix series Holiday Home Makeover with Mr Christmas, Bradley takes you behind the scenes as he puts his design expertise and vast Christmas collection to good use.

Equipped with lights, garlands, and enough tinsel to blanket the North Pole, he and his team of elves work around the clock to bring holiday cheer to families and communities deserving of a home makeover for the most joyous time of year.

Mr Christmas invites viewers along for the ride to kick off the holiday season and get inspired to take their own home decorating and traditions to the next level.

3. Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

Premieres November 27