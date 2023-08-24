$!‘66th Merdeka with Oppo’ promotion unleashed

PETALING JAYA: While we immerse ourselves in the festive ambience of the upcoming 66th Independence Day celebration, why not make things even better by indulging in attractive deals and offers from Oppo Malaysia, asks the company.
It is thrilled to announce its “66th Merdeka with Oppo” promotional campaign, which will take place from tomorrow to Aug 17.
During the period, Oppo Malaysia will showcase its commitment to innovation and quality, by featuring an array of enticing offers (terms and conditions apply, while stocks last), ensuring that customers can lay their hands on their favorite Oppo products to elevate their experiences.
The details of the promotion is as follows:
1-to-1 giveaway to receive double delight
“Through the 1-to-1 giveaway, customers are given an opportunity to not only acquire a cutting-edge smartphone for themselves but also to unlock exclusive rewards such as access to Plaza Premium Lounge, allowing them to receive double happiness!” says the company.
The product names, recommended retail prices and rewards are:
- Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G: RM3,499, Plaza Premium Lounge complimentary three-hour access and one-year extended warranty.
- Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G: RM2,199, free Enco Buds2 worth RM129 and one-year extended warranty.
- Oppo Reno10 5G: RM1,799, free Reno backpack worth RM109.
- Oppo A98 5G: RM1,399, free TWS earbuds worth RM109.
The newly-debuted Oppo Reno10 Series 5G offers a professional-grade portrait imaging encounter seamlessly integrated into the distinctive, slim, lightweight and stylish design emblematic of the Oppo Reno series.
Coupled with the capability of up to 100W Super VOOC flash charging, the Dynamic Computing Engine, and an enduring battery bolstered by Oppo’s Battery Health Engine, the Reno10 series delivers unparalleled comprehensive performance. Don’t miss out on this prime opportunity to make it yours!
Flash sale with saving up to RM400
“The highly-anticipated Flash Sale is here, offering customers the chance to save big with jaw-dropping discounts of up to RM400. This offer is your golden ticket to snagging the Oppo Reno8 T 5G with a 108MP portrait camera, Oppo A77s that comes with a long-lasting battery and fast charging or the Oppo Pad Air designed for working, studying and entertainment purposes. Don’t miss out on the chance to make significant savings while enjoying quality products.,” says Oppo Malaysia.
The product name, original prices, and promo prices and rewards are as follows:
- Oppo Reno8 T 5G: RM1.799, RM1,399 (save RM400).
- Oppo A77s: RM899, RM799 (save RM100).
- Oppo Pad Air: RM599, rebate RM66 and Free Pad Air casing worth RM129.
Special rewards and activity by Oppo Care
“In addition, Oppo Care is set to offer an array of exclusive rewards to coincide with Merdeka and Malaysia Day, running from Aug 29 to Aug 31, and then again from Sept 14 to 16. Let’s welcome great savings and more rewards!” says Oppo Malaysia. Details are as follows:
Touch ‘n Go reward for sharing experience at Oppo Care Facebook page
Share your service experience on Oppo Care Facebook page after repairs, while taking a small flag from the Oppo service centre. Present your shared post to Oppo staff for RM20 Touch ‘n Go recharge code redemption.
Oppo Care PWP: 30% off for repair users
Send your device for repairs during the promotional period and get 30% off on an extended warranty purchase (within a specified period).
Accessory PWP for repair users
Enjoy discounted prices on fast charge and non-fast charge data cables (RM29) and 65W, 80W fast charger (RM99).
Complimentary phone sanitisation, cleaning
Customers can request Oppo’s customer service for smartphone sanitisation and cleaning for free.
Free genuine phone casing
Get an original phone case for free at Oppo’s service centre (for all models with limited stock).
Also, Oppo invites consumers for the upcoming O-Class event, scheduled to be held on Sept 19, from 11am to noon at MY Oppo Space, IOI City Mall.
“The O-Class presents a distinctive chance to enhance your understanding of topics such as third-party software issues, daily maintenance and mobile phone care. Join Oppo to enrich your smartphone experience like never before!” says Oppo Malaysia.
“In addition to the range of promotions highlighted above, it’s important to note that Oppo Malaysia has introduced an addition to its A-Series lineup – the Oppo A58 early this month. The Oppo A58 presents an impressive array of features, prominently featuring the robust 33W Super VOOC charging technology, a long-lasting 5000mAh large battery, enhanced hardware, and the intuitive ColorOS 13.1. Get yours today and cater to your everyday needs.”
Customers can purchase Oppo products at the stores listed below (four physical stores and three online stores):
1. My Oppo Space.
2. Oppo Brand Store.
3. Oppo authorised dealers.
4. Chain store partners.
1. Oppo official online store.
2. Oppo authorised online store.
3. E-comm partners.
