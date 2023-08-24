$!‘66th Merdeka with Oppo’ promotion unleashed

It is thrilled to announce its “66th Merdeka with Oppo” promotional campaign, which will take place from tomorrow to Aug 17.

PETALING JAYA : While we immerse ourselves in the festive ambience of the upcoming 66th Independence Day celebration, why not make things even better by indulging in attractive deals and offers from Oppo Malaysia, asks the company.

During the period, Oppo Malaysia will showcase its commitment to innovation and quality, by featuring an array of enticing offers (terms and conditions apply, while stocks last), ensuring that customers can lay their hands on their favorite Oppo products to elevate their experiences. The details of the promotion is as follows:

“Through the 1-to-1 giveaway, customers are given an opportunity to not only acquire a cutting-edge smartphone for themselves but also to unlock exclusive rewards such as access to Plaza Premium Lounge, allowing them to receive double happiness!” says the company.

The product names, recommended retail prices and rewards are:

- Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G: RM3,499, Plaza Premium Lounge complimentary three-hour access and one-year extended warranty.

- Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G: RM2,199, free Enco Buds2 worth RM129 and one-year extended warranty.

- Oppo Reno10 5G: RM1,799, free Reno backpack worth RM109.

- Oppo A98 5G: RM1,399, free TWS earbuds worth RM109.

The newly-debuted Oppo Reno10 Series 5G offers a professional-grade portrait imaging encounter seamlessly integrated into the distinctive, slim, lightweight and stylish design emblematic of the Oppo Reno series.

Coupled with the capability of up to 100W Super VOOC flash charging, the Dynamic Computing Engine, and an enduring battery bolstered by Oppo’s Battery Health Engine, the Reno10 series delivers unparalleled comprehensive performance. Don’t miss out on this prime opportunity to make it yours!

Flash sale with saving up to RM400

“The highly-anticipated Flash Sale is here, offering customers the chance to save big with jaw-dropping discounts of up to RM400. This offer is your golden ticket to snagging the Oppo Reno8 T 5G with a 108MP portrait camera, Oppo A77s that comes with a long-lasting battery and fast charging or the Oppo Pad Air designed for working, studying and entertainment purposes. Don’t miss out on the chance to make significant savings while enjoying quality products.,” says Oppo Malaysia.

The product name, original prices, and promo prices and rewards are as follows:



- Oppo Reno8 T 5G: RM1.799, RM1,399 (save RM400).

- Oppo A77s: RM899, RM799 (save RM100).

- Oppo Pad Air: RM599, rebate RM66 and Free Pad Air casing worth RM129.

Special rewards and activity by Oppo Care

“In addition, Oppo Care is set to offer an array of exclusive rewards to coincide with Merdeka and Malaysia Day, running from Aug 29 to Aug 31, and then again from Sept 14 to 16. Let’s welcome great savings and more rewards!” says Oppo Malaysia. Details are as follows:

Touch ‘n Go reward for sharing experience at Oppo Care Facebook page

Share your service experience on Oppo Care Facebook page after repairs, while taking a small flag from the Oppo service centre. Present your shared post to Oppo staff for RM20 Touch ‘n Go recharge code redemption.

Oppo Care PWP: 30% off for repair users

Send your device for repairs during the promotional period and get 30% off on an extended warranty purchase (within a specified period).

Accessory PWP for repair users

Enjoy discounted prices on fast charge and non-fast charge data cables (RM29) and 65W, 80W fast charger (RM99).

Complimentary phone sanitisation, cleaning

Customers can request Oppo’s customer service for smartphone sanitisation and cleaning for free.

Free genuine phone casing