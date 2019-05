7-ELEVEN Malaysia through its Semurni Kasih corporate social responsibility programme (CSR), is urging Malaysians to donate to the underprivileged by purchasing items from its stores nationwide.

The donation drive will be held for 43 days in the month of Ramadan, and ends on June 10, 2019. During this period, customers can contribute by purchasing necessities and supplies from 7-Eleven and placing the items in a collection box located at the outlets.

The donated items can range from biscuits, instant food, groceries, medication and other household essentials. The donated items will be distributed by 7-Eleven to several selected beneficiaries.

Since its inception in 2008, Semurni Kasih has collected and disbursed almost RM15 million worth of provisions to close to 2,000 beneficiaries in Malaysia.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s marketing general manager Ronan Lee said each contribution to Semurni Kasih, be it small or big would make a positive impact towards the less fortunate.

“From supporting local orphanages, nursing homes and care centres, we are motivated to make this year’s campaign a bigger one and encourage the public’s unwavering support and contribution to make this a successful initiative,” said Lee.

Semurni Kasih is a part of 7-Eleven’s Community Care, a non-profit entity set up to implement philanthropic initiatives, in support of underprivileged groups and to sustain environmental conservation efforts.