7-Eleven wins top award in retail category

Once again, the nation’s largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven Malaysia, bagged the ‘Company of The Year’ in the Retail category at the recent Sustainability and CSR Malaysia Awards 2021 luncheon event as a recognition of its commitment to promoting sustainable economies.

Since the inception of the Award in 2017, this is the fifth consecutive year 7-Eleven has won the title. General Manager Chin Hor Wai represented 7-Eleven Malaysia to receive the Award in the presence of Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Panglima Dr Lee Lam Thye, Human Rights Activist and Chairman of Alliance for Safe Community, during the ceremony held at Shangri-La Hotel Kuala Lumpur on Nov 29.

Chin said, “As corporate social responsibility is one of the core pillars to our business, we are humbled to be recognized for the impact we make in the community. We aspire to go beyond mere profits and aim to play our part in boosting the socio-economic transformation of Malaysia. Winning this award for five years in a row gives us the drive to continue serving the community with excellence. Greatest appreciation to our 7-Eleven family and our NGO partner, NGOhub, for living by the motto of being Always There For You.”

Organized by CSR Malaysia and backed by The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, the Award celebrate the sustainability efforts of 60 outstanding Malaysian listed and private companies together with GLCs for engaging in sustainability endeavours for the betterment of the local community.

“A recent study by CSR Malaysia and Sustainability Malaysia revealed that companies that embrace sustainability have a clear vision on ensuring their companies’ longevity and they develop strategies to that effect,” said Dato’ R. Rajendran, Chairman of CSR Malaysia, who was present at the event.

