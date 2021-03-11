7 more days! Don’t miss KLoud Fest’s Dance Revolution music festival

Dance Revolution will be curated by international DJ/Producer, JonnyVicious (Bam Bam, Mixmag Asia). The virtual party features an electric line-up of premium spin masters including Alam (Egg, London), Roshan (Circoloco Kuala Lumpur), HAUS OF RN (Rainbow Rojak Collective), NAHSYK (Future Music Festival Asia) and Xes Xes Loveseat (Pisco Bar, KL).

One of the many activities in KLoud Fest is Friday’s headline show: Dance Revolution. In Dance Revolution, guests get to attend the virtual party which can be streamed online from their homes.

KLoud Fest is brought to you by a collaboration between a non-profit DiverseCity with local award-winning theatrical company, Liver & Lung, to celebrate and support the works of creative Malaysians.

Do you miss attending music and dance festivals for the past one year? While it’s still not that safe to party in a crowd, you can still party hard at Malaysia’s first digital festival KLoud Fest from 19 to 20 March 2021!

“Dance Revolution is about what we miss the most during this pandemic: the dance floor,” notes JonnyVicious. “I have curated a mixed medium show that focuses on music, but also dance. The different styles make our dancefloors what they are. It also tells a story about the evolution of dance music over the decades, paying credit to the many queer identities that made it what it is,” he adds.

“We’ve all missed the dancefloor,” adds Hannah Shields, Co-Founder of Liver & Lung. “Now we’re reinventing what it means to celebrate music and dance culture by bringing the party to you. Everyone is welcome.”

From house to hip-hop, Dance Revolution packs a punch. “It’s been an honour to work with local artists, DJs and musicians to create something truly unique,” adds Shafeeq Shajahan, also Co-Founder of Liver & Lung. “Recognising homegrown talent is essential if we want to drive the music industry forward.”

JonnyVicious is excited to be able to use this platform as an opportunity to create again. “People should buy a ticket because, first and foremost, it’s JonnyVicious’ first show produced in almost a year! Also, it’s going to knock your socks off!” says Jonny.

Over the past year, the arts, in particular DJs, have faced adversity in the wake of the global pandemic. “As arts practitioners, we are adaptable to change but we cannot easily pivot away to other jobs, we need to and should be encouraged to continue rehearsing, training, creating and being imaginative,” said the founder of DiverseCity, Datin Seri Sunita Rajakumar.

KLoud Fest offers artists a platform to do just that and in buying a ticket audiences are helping support local artists continue to nurture their talents and thrive. Tickets start from RM15 and an All Star Pass, offering access to all festival content, is available from RM75. All shows are available to stream from 48 hours after they have premiered.

Get your tickets now!