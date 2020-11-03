7 shows on UnifiTV to catch this November

From child-friendly shows to a gripping Covid-19 documentary, BBC has it all in November, Check out some of the shows premiering this month on BBC channels (UnifiTV channels). 1. The Singapore Grip

Premieres on Friday, 6 November 2020 on BBC First (UnifiTV channel 481) and BBC Player

From the creators of Poldark and Victoria, The Singapore Grip is an ambitious and exotic family saga set in colonial Singapore during World War Two. This epic drama follows the schemes – both commercial and amorous – of a wealthy British family as they struggle to preserve their prosperous business amid cataclysmic world events. A compelling portrait of a society in decline and a family clinging to a world that is crumbling around them, The Singapore Grip is adapted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Christopher Hampton from J.G. Farrell’s classic novel. 2. Small Axe

Premieres on Monday, 16 November 2020 on BBC First (UnifiTV channel 481) and BBC Player.

John Boyega (Star Wars) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther) lead the cast of a deeply personal drama. The first television project from Academy Award and BAFTA- winner Steve McQueen, this series of films for television is based on the real-life experiences of London’s West Indian community. Set between 1969 and 1982, these standalone stories celebrate courage and community. From a group of activists taking on a seemingly hopeless battle against police persecution, to a teenager experiencing a blues party full of dance, danger and romance, they’re a powerful reminder of how brave individuals can spark change. Small Axe delivers a message our divided world needs to hear: even the most marginalised voices can challenge the most powerful. 3. Diwali Stunt Premieres on Saturday, 14 November 2020 at 2.50pm on CBeebies (UnifiTV channel 553) and BBC Player.

Celebrate the Hindu festival of lights with friends from all across CBeebies’ shows. This seasonal festive episode features stories of togetherness and joy from Thomas & Friends (Pop Goes Thomas, Surprise Surprise), Teletubbies (Tiddlytubby Party), Hey Duggee (THE DECORATING BADGE, The Family Photo Badge, The Dancing Bug Badge), Go Jetters (The Taj Mahal, India). 4. JoJo & Gran Gran

Premieres on 17 November 2020 at 6.35pm on CBeebies (UnifiTV channel 553) and BBC Player.

JoJo is almost five, and Gran Gran is her wise and loving grandmother. They live close to each other, and Gran Gran always has something fun planned to do when JoJo comes to visit. 5. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Series 6

Premieres on Friday, 27 November 2020 at 9pm on BBC Earth (UnifiTV channel 501) and BBC Player

Follow host Anthony Bourdain, world-renowned chef, bestselling author and multiple-Emmy winning television personality as he travels across the globe to uncover little-known areas of the world and celebrate diverse cultures by exploring food and dining rituals. 6. Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip Series 2

Premieres on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 at 10.15pm on BBC Lifestyle (UnifiTV channel 512) and BBC Player

This time Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are off on an American adventure. After the fun-filled success of their European tour, Gordon is keen to show Gino and Fred the culinary delights of his adopted home from home. For Gordon, the United States is at the forefront of cooking and produce; for him, it is the diversity of people and cultures that creates this unique melting pot. Gino and Fred remain to be convinced. Destinations include Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, LA, San Fran. They also take a dip into Mexico, visiting Tijuana and Ensenada, before finishing in the Lone Star State. Before that though, it's off to Morocco on a bit of a detour... The return of this hugely successful BAFTA-nominated series promises more comedy, chaos and competitive missions for the three friends, as they travel around the Americas. As always, they’re on a quest to find the best ingredients, cooks and characters in the most stunning locations. 7. Race Against The Virus: The Hunt For A Vaccine Premieres on Monday, 30 November 2020 at 9.50pm on BBC Earth (UnifiTV channel 501) and BBC Player