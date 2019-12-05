THERE truly is no better time of the year than Christmas. And there is truly no better place to enjoy the holiday season than here at Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur. Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur welcome all shoppers with its themed, “A Christmas Glitter”, Malaysia’s Biggest, Brightest and Most Celebrated Christmas Celebration from 16th Nov till 26th Dec 2019 with its mesmerizing trail of hanging giant baubles and illuminated stunning glittering lights!

Shoppers can now look forward to be dazzled by a picturesque of a classic Christmas ground attractions featuring an enormous awe-inspiring of red and silver giant baubles floating in the air– a stunning experience of Christmas decorations of lights and colors towering the Ground Floor Central of Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur. Additionally, shoppers can enjoy spectacular weekend yuletide fun activities with our specially-line up Christmas musical performance, dance performance, meet & greet Santa Claus during the walkabout and children’s creative arts & craft workshops as well as to enjoy a variety of lifestyle, entertainment and retail experiences. To make every visit to the mall even more captivating, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur has specially prepared an exclusive Christmas gift for all shoppers. From 16th Nov to 26th Dec 2019, shoppers who spend a minimum amount of RM350 (with no more than four (4) receipts of the same day) can redeem a Berjaya Times Square Limited Edition Ambient Christmas night lamp that comes in 2 remarkable collectable designs.