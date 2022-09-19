A commitment to sustainability

Sunway Malls drives commitment to UN sustainable development goals with focus on 6 sustainability initiatives

Built on the foundation of sustainability and doing well by doing good, Sunway Group has ensured that its entire ecosystem, including Sunway Malls are key drivers of its mission to protect the earth and build a sustainable future. In conjunction with the Global Day of Action for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs) on 25 September, Sunway Malls together with Sunway REIT is raising awareness on the importance of upholding its commitment to its six sustainability initiatives, namely green leasing, sustainable operations, green procurement, waste management, community building and urban farming. With the initiatives, Sunway Malls is able to embrace and adopt the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework in line with its aspirations and goals of making the world a better place for future generations. From 10 Sept to 2 Oct 2022, Sunway Malls will run the ‘Together for Good’ campaign to further reiterate its commitment to environmental and social UN-SDGs for the betterment of society. During the campaign, shoppers can participate in various on-ground activities and workshops that promote eco-friendly living and later carry out these sustainable practices in their own homes and daily lives.

As one of Southeast Asia’s leading conglomerates and a market leader in the shopping malls industry, the Group and Sunway Malls recognize the unique position we are in to make a lasting impact on the lives we touch. We communicate our commitment to sustainability to all our stakeholders and involve them in our journey towards building a sustainable future for all. At its launch, HC Chan, Sunway Malls & Theme Parks CEO shared that the malls had a holistic approach to involving its partners, employees and consumers in their sustainability journey. “Sustainability is not only the responsibility of one but all. By making the right choices in our daily lives, we are making the right decision for a sustainable future. We envision a future for Sunway Malls that is not only green but also a model of smart sustainable development so that the world is a better place for future generations.” Currently, Sunway Malls have identified eight specific UN-SDGs that they can actively contribute in, namely Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being; Goal 4: Quality Education; Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation; Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy; Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities; Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production; Goal 13: Climate Change and Goal 17: Partnership for the Goals. Sunway Malls acknowledges the need to work hand in hand with all parties to bring about change that matters and has thus ensured that sustainability is practised across all its retailers, stakeholders and encourages it amongst consumers as well. This includes a continued focus on six key initiatives of sustainability.

Green Lease and Green procurement Sunway Malls is the first amongst all malls in Malaysia to adopt green leasing as part of its commitment toward more eco-friendly implementations that benefit not just the shoppers, but also the environment. This includes aligning with Malaysia’s Green Procurement to catalyse sustainable consumption and production of green technology-based products and services. Deploying Green Lease uses a 3E approach: Educate, Encourage and Enforce. Sunway practices responsible sourcing and procures goods that encourage sustainable habits – beginning in 2023, Sunway will select suppliers, contractors and vendors who share similar values to be its business partners in the coming years. Waste Management Sunway Malls practices and promotes recycling, food composting and also deploys SDG-compliant fittings for lighting and water to ensure that there is little to no wastage of resources. Rainwater harvesting is practised to supply water across Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, and Sunway Malls has embarked on partnerships with organisations such as Kloth Cares that promote the usage of excess fabric to be turned into everyday items. The malls have committed to reducing single-use plastic in all areas, and also ensuring 30% of all festive decorations must be fashioned from recyclable materials. With the Food CPR initiative, Sunway Malls has been composting 500L/500kg of food waste daily, encouraging a circular economy and diverting waste from landfills and reducing greenhouse emissions. The malls are also working closely with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) to reduce paper wastage. Sustainable Operations Sunway Malls is committed to transforming into low-carbon sustainable malls that includes having green building, renewal energy source, able to reduce emission and many more. Hence, over the years, the malls have adopted and adapted various innovative practices to increase efficiency, productivity and save cost in order to operate sustainably. This includes efforts such as launching a cashless and contactless Sunway Smart Parking system, the first Internet of Toilets system in Malaysia, as well as the usage of solar panels to generate clean energy instead of relying on coal-generated energy.