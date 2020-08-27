$!A dark figure rises in Indonesian horror Sebelum Iblis Menjemput Ayat 2

The Indonesian horror film written by Timo Tjahjanto titled Sebelum Iblis Menjemput (English: May the Devil Take You) returns with a second instalment.

Based on the 2016 manga Angels of Death by Kudan Naduka and Makoto Sanada, the story is about the lives of two stepsisters, Alfie (played by Chelsea Islan) and Nara (played by Hadijah Shahab).

The sequel titled Sebelum Iblis Menjemput Ayat 2 takes place two years after the siblings battled the Devil. Alfie and Nara try their best to forget the terrors and continue with their lives.

After what they’ve been through, forgetting is going to be an impossible task. Alfie is still haunted by her guilt and is having unnatural visions.