$!A dark figure rises in Indonesian horror Sebelum Iblis Menjemput Ayat 2

The Indonesian horror film written by Timo Tjahjanto titled Sebelum Iblis Menjemput (English: May the Devil Take You) returns with a second instalment.
Based on the 2016 manga Angels of Death by Kudan Naduka and Makoto Sanada, the story is about the lives of two stepsisters, Alfie (played by Chelsea Islan) and Nara (played by Hadijah Shahab).
The sequel titled Sebelum Iblis Menjemput Ayat 2 takes place two years after the siblings battled the Devil. Alfie and Nara try their best to forget the terrors and continue with their lives.
After what they’ve been through, forgetting is going to be an impossible task. Alfie is still haunted by her guilt and is having unnatural visions.
She soon finds out that the demonic haunting is just about to escalate with a more threatening, dark figure out there that’s ready to take their lives.
The sequel is also actress Widika Sidmore’s acting debut in a major film and her first foray in the horror genre. Previously, she starred in independent films.
She plays the character named Gadis in the sequel who experiences mysterious terrors frequently and is traumatised for her whole life. According to liputan6.com, her character plays an important role in the film.
Sebelum Iblis Menjemput Ayat 2 will be released in Malaysian cinemas on 10 September 2020.