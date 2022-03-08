A defining moment

Homegrown broadcast network SUKE TV continues to make large strides in achieving new milestones; forging a historical partnership with MRANTI Nexus in a ceremony held today. MRANTI Nexus is a contract research and manufacturing entity within the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI) group of companies.

The event was graced by the Founder and Chairman of SUKE TV Dato’ AC Mizal; Founder and Director of SUKE TV, Datin Emylia Rosnaida; CEO of MRANTI, Dzuleira Abu Bakar, Head of MRANTI Nexus, Muhamad Husni Md Zain, as well as the management team of SUKE TV and MRANTI Nexus.

The collaboration will see both parties joining hands in a commitment to help local entrepreneurs gain traction and expand their innovations and business presence. As a staunch believer in the quality of Malaysian-made products and the abilities of local entrepreneurs, SUKE TV strives hard to create a platform that pioneers innovations and empowers the economy.

This transcends into increased brand awareness and customer retention for all, via the diversified visibility offered by the network. SUKE TV’s unique proposition of bringing shopping straight to customers’ homes via its multiple channels is well-positioned to contribute to an increase in audience engagement, providing real-time interest and sales from customers from all walks of life.

Through the network’s vision and efforts, local entrepreneurs now have access to an easier, more affordable and hassle-free approach to advertise on TV and digitally. Founder and Chairman of SUKE TV, Dato’ AC Mizal, expressed his excitement at the landmark partnership between both parties and shared that this marks the start of exponential growth for the local business scene.

“With MRANTI Nexus on board with our vision, the sky is the limit from here - we are thrilled to see where this brings us in our vision to keep empowering local entrepreneurs to be noticed, not only in Malaysia but also on an international level. MRANTI Nexus is an industry pioneer with great expertise and resources, and we are excited to have them on board,” he shared.

MRANTI Nexus offers a full-suite of laboratory services, regulatory and product registration services, formulation and product development, product packaging, high-grade production equipment and herbal product OEM services. Muhamad Husni Md Zain, the Head of MRANTI Nexus, expressed his optimism at the opportunity to pair with an innovative outfit like SUKE TV for the betterment of the local business sector.

“We are guided by MRANTI’s “Ideas to Impact” to help researchers and entrepreneurs develop their products and solutions, and take them to market at a quicker rate, making the products more affordable, available and accessible. We believe that through this partnership more local innovators and entrepreneurs will benefit from this platform to reach a wider audience,” he remarked.

SUKE TV, which will be officially launching this year, has already brought home its first accolade, with Dato’ AC Mizal being named among the recent 100 Top Young CEO 2021 Lifetime Achievement Icon in the Entertainment and Business Industry.