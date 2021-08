With the ongoing pandemic and the various stages of lockdowns, many Malaysian families found themselves essentially stuck at home for long periods of time. But amidst the hardship, many families found themselves with an opportunity to re-connect and to bond with each other through games and activities, including playing video games. We found three different families who have indulged in their love of gaming in different ways. One young mum was able to stay fit alongside her young son, while another family took their longstanding love of gaming to new levels, and a father was able to share his love of history.

Fifi Lim enjoys staying fit while spending quality time with her son Yuan Jie. – Courtesy of Fifi Lim

Keeping Fit For human resource manager Fifi Lim, 34, gaming has been part of family activities at her home in Setiawan, Perak ever since the start of the lockdown. She and her husband Eason Chan, 35, are avid gamers, and have been playing both PC and mobile games for years. “I learnt English through video games,” she said. These days, Fifi has been playing games that require physical movements, such as Just Dance and Nintendo Switch’s Ring Fit Adventure. These games are also a way for her to keep fit, and for some time, her most frequent gaming partner has been her adorable four-year-old son Chan Yuan Jie. “He enjoys Just Dance very much,” she said. “It has a children mode, where the music is shorter and the dance movements are easier to follow.” She added that when she took up Ring Fit, she initially played solo, but her son eventually joined her for that too. The amount of playtime has increased since the start of the MCO, and Fifi said that she loves being able to interact and have more playtime with her son. “He is always excited whenever I ask him if he wants to play. He will rush and grab the devices,” she said. “It’s not just to have fun. Because we couldn’t go out [due to the MCO], these games help us keep fit from the comfort of our home. And children have lots of energy, so this is a way for him to keep himself busy as well.” At the moment, she plans on continuing to play with her son “for as long as he wants to”, as he has many play activities to choose between, from studying to swimming. “If possible, I would like to move to games that are educational, where he can learn as well as be entertained.”

Izham Khairuddin (third from left) and daughter Adreanna (second from right) say that playing video games has brought their family together. – Courtesy of Izham Khairuddin

A family that plays together Gombak residents Izham Khairuddin, 53, and his daughter Adreanna, 20, believe that video games were crucial in uniting their blended family. Izham married his wife in 2004. They had two children each going into the marriage, and they share a fifth child together. Izham explained that the children – now aged between 23 and 15 – began playing video games together as a way to bond. “The [four eldest] started by playing games on the PS2, while they were still in kindergarten,” he said. “Up to today, the kids still have fond memories of those early games. I myself started out playing PC games. So I began to join them as well.” Adreanna agreed: “We really became a blended family thanks to gaming. I was very young, so it was hard to understand the situation at the time, but after playing together, I felt a lot closer to my siblings.” Izham and his wife purchased family-friendly games that they could play as a group. “When I play together with the children, I notice we communicate better. I get to learn all their stories and inside jokes.” Adreanna noted that since the pandemic started, family playtime has increased and become more organised. “We schedule game nights when we are at home, and we’ve even started playing trivia games,” she said. “We still have work and school, but we’re committed to spending time to play together.” Izham added: “If I could talk to other parents, I want to let them know that if your children are interested in games, try and join them. You will really get to know them, and be able to get closer to them, just by sharing their interests. “Some people say that games are too expensive to play, but there are ways to get around that. There are so many options to get games at a lower price, as well as access to free games [on mobile]. “I hope that even when the children grow up and get married, that we will still play together as a family.”

David Alan Bates is sharing his love of video games with his sons Lincoln (centre) and Luke. – Courtesy of Joyce Lee