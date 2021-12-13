A French brew

BONJOUR, local Carlsberg drinkers, Carlsberg Malaysia has a huge surprise for you! Carlsberg Malaysia has officially unveiled a brand-new variant beverage, 1664 Rosé.
A premium wheat beer with a hint of raspberry, 1664 Rosé serves as the latest addition to Carlsberg’s wheat beer collection. In fact, 1664 Rosé is the first new flavour to be introduced since the arrival of the best seller, 1664 Blanc in 2011.
“1664 Blanc is the leading brand in our premium portfolios and has been growing steadily these years albeit the pandemic,” said Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini at the recent media launch of 1664 Rosé.
“We are excited to host you over a ‘good taste with a twist’ dinner where you can experience the playfully elegance 1664 Rosé, our French premium wheat beer with a hint of raspberry in a tantalising delicious pink-amber brew.”
Malaysia is the second Asian market after China to launch the beverage. Clini explained that 1664 Blanc’s success inspired the team to introduce 1664 Rosé to Malaysian audiences.
“We are very encouraged by 1664 Blanc’s performance in the trade, especially in the off-trade, and hence made up our mind to sharing more good taste and giving more choices to wheat beer consumers with a new variant – 1664 Rosé.”
Marketing Director Caroline Moreau who was present at the launch echoed similar remarks. “As a French brand and being a French myself, we always try to drink with elegance.”
“Adding 1664 Rosé to the already popular 1664 Blanc, we promise more good taste can be shared with friends, more moments of true conviviality can be shared, and bringing a little ooh-la-la to the everyday life.”
Members of the media, business partners and guests were all treated to an immersive French celebration that brought Paris to Kuala Lumpur with a twist!
For consumers, Carlsberg Malaysia is also offering special promotions, such as an exciting augmented reality experience where they can embark on a ‘trip’ to France – the home of 1664 Rosé – for a virtual brew experience. Just visit 1664rose.com, or scan a QR code on 1664’s social media pages.
Upon enjoying the virtual experience, users can purchase the beverage directly from e-commerce partners at an introductory price.
Aside from that, the virtual experience comes with a unique photo filter for users to attempt their best 1664 Rosé selfies.
Users can then share their selfie on social media to stand a chance to win a grand prize trip for two to Paris.
This includes a complimentary stay in a Parisian hotel and 60 weekly prizes of 1664 Rosé samples to share good taste during this festive season.
There will also be numerous promotions from now to Dec 31, with introductory prices at selected supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores and e-commerce sites.
At selected bars, restaurants, and bistros, any purchase of five bottles, three full pints or six half-pints of 1664 Blanc will entitle consumers to one free bottle of 1664 Rosé during the campaign period.
1664 Rosé comes in 320ml cans and 325ml bottles and is available nationwide. So, get your phones out now and stand a chance to win a trip to Paris! To find out more, visit 1664rose.com.
*For non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Enjoy responsibly. Do not drink and drive.