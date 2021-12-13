A French brew

BONJOUR, local Carlsberg drinkers, Carlsberg Malaysia has a huge surprise for you! Carlsberg Malaysia has officially unveiled a brand-new variant beverage, 1664 Rosé.

A premium wheat beer with a hint of raspberry, 1664 Rosé serves as the latest addition to Carlsberg’s wheat beer collection. In fact, 1664 Rosé is the first new flavour to be introduced since the arrival of the best seller, 1664 Blanc in 2011.

“1664 Blanc is the leading brand in our premium portfolios and has been growing steadily these years albeit the pandemic,” said Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini at the recent media launch of 1664 Rosé.

“We are excited to host you over a ‘good taste with a twist’ dinner where you can experience the playfully elegance 1664 Rosé, our French premium wheat beer with a hint of raspberry in a tantalising delicious pink-amber brew.”

Malaysia is the second Asian market after China to launch the beverage. Clini explained that 1664 Blanc’s success inspired the team to introduce 1664 Rosé to Malaysian audiences.

“We are very encouraged by 1664 Blanc’s performance in the trade, especially in the off-trade, and hence made up our mind to sharing more good taste and giving more choices to wheat beer consumers with a new variant – 1664 Rosé.”

Marketing Director Caroline Moreau who was present at the launch echoed similar remarks. “As a French brand and being a French myself, we always try to drink with elegance.”