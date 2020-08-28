A gem in the city

SITUATED in the heart of Bukit Bintang, ANSA Hotel Kuala Lumpur meets all of the requirements for a fuss-free holiday. The hotel is surrounded by some of the city’s best shopping malls and is within short walking distance to public transportation. Safety first Since the pandemic is still raging on around the globe, the hotel takes health and safety procedures seriously to ensure the safety of its guests. The moment I arrived, I had my luggage wiped down and my temperature taken. Check-in was a breeze and guests were reminded to sanitise their hands with the hand sanitiser strategically place throughout the hotel. All that diligence for my health and safety made my stay feel safer, and immediately earned top points. Fabulous rooms













I stayed in the Executive Quad Room with a view of the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur shopping centre. The room has a King-sized bed and a sofa bed which can be folded out into a Super King-sized bed, making it a perfect room for families. I was pleasantly surprised to find that the room is spacious even with two large beds in it. While there’s no bathtub in this room, the rain shower was invigorating after a long day out adventuring in the city. Guests who look forward to a good bubble bath during their stay should look into getting the ANSA Suite. Other than having a bathtub, it comes with a King-sized bed and a separate living area. Those travelling in pairs can book the Deluxe Room, which comes with two single beds. Guests get to choose the type of pillow they like to sleep on, too. If they’re not fond of the room’s soft down pillows, the concierge can send a foam pillow up to replace them. ANSA Walk













After enjoying a complimentary breakfast at the Starbucks next door – which also delivers to the rooms – I went and explored the hotel’s famed ANSA Walk where guests can avail themselves to various amenities and services. Although the hotel does not have its own in-house restaurants, guests can easily gain access to a variety of F&B outlets on ANSA Walk, ranging from the abovementioned Starbucks, Juicy, Yi Fang Tea and Koi The Express, as well as the newly opened Big Stick which serves mouth-watering and delicious Korean BBQ skewers. Guests hankering for late-night snacks can satisfy their cravings at the 7Eleven conveniently located next to the hotel. International visitors can also exchange currency at MaxBucks and MH Din before going on their shopping trips. For added convenience, a Caring pharmacy will soon be opening to service guests. Children staying at the hotel will have loads of fun at the first and only Museum of Illusions in Southeast Asia on the first floor. Remember to take plenty of goofy holiday pictures while you’re there. I was intrigued by the puzzles and got a little cross-eyed with the optical illusions during my visit. Change up your look for a night on the town at The Soloist salon, famed for its hair colouring services. There is also the Oriental Signature spa on the second floor to recharge after a long day shopping and walking around. Guests wishing to plan the next stop of their holiday can do so at HIS Travel Agency. Everything about ANSA Walk is well-planned, with the guests’ convenience and satisfaction in mind. Things to do









The Golden Triangle is a shopaholic and foodie dream come true, and The ANSA is right smack in the middle of Bukit Bintang. Wherever you turn, you’re bound to end up in a shopping mall. Guests can get loads of amazing food at Lot 10 Isetan which is right next door, or walk to other malls nearby such as Sungei Wang, Pavilion KL, Fahrenheit 88 and Berjaya Times Square. Those who are adventurous can head to popular food street Jalan Alor for dinner, try some Arabic food at Arabic Street, or head over to Changkat. Getting around





Discovering the city is super convenient, thanks to the close proximity to public transportation. Right at the doorstep is the Bukit Bintang MRT Station. In just a few more steps, guests can get on the Hop-On Hop-Off bus in front of Sungei Wang, take the monorail or catch the GoKL bus to travel around the city. The Hop-On Hop-Off bus is the easiest way to hit all the must-see sights in Kuala Lumpur. The bus takes visitors to places such as the Twin Towers, KL Tower, The KL Bird Park, KL Eco Forest and even the famous Petaling Street. Experience it yourself



If you’re thinking of having a short holiday to experience the sights and sounds of the Golden Triangle, check out the amazing room deals from ANSA Hotel Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with the 63rd Merdeka Celebrations.



ANSA KL 63rd Merdeka Special Promotion



CITY GATEWAY PACKAGE

Spend your free time exploring the sites of KL City on the Hop-On Hop-Off bus. With our City Gateway Package priced from MYR368 nett per room per night, you are entitled to: -> Room includes Hop-On Hop-Off tickets ( 2 Adults + 2 Children) -> Terms & Conditions apply. No cancellation allowed and non-refundable once the booking is made. 63RD MERDEKA SPECIAL!