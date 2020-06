BY SARAH MAY LOW

Father’s Day is around the corner and so begins the annual quest for the perfect gift for the perfect Dad. This Father’s Day, BUZZ reached out to Sarah May Low, Malaysia’s premier Tarot practitioner to divine dad’s personality based on his horoscope and the best gift for him according to the stars.

Aries ♈ (March 21st - April 19th)

Aries fathers are usually energetic and enjoy being involved with their children. They will encourage their offspring to take charge of their own lives and develop their own unique personalities.

Best Gifts: Smartwatch, sports bag, tickets to a sporting event

Taurus ♉ (April 20th - May 20th)

Taurus dads are known to be food lovers, are nurturing and are quite fond of having many children as they love being around family. They have high expectations and would only fulfill promises when their conditions are met by their children.

Best Gifts: Their favourite bottle of wine, dining at their favourite restaurant, a gift certificate for a therapeutic massage or spa

Gemini ♊ (May 21st - June 20th)

Gemini fathers are analytical and have a wide array of interest. They are the type of dads who enrich their children with a multitude of knowledge but because they tend to live in their mind, they can also an overthinker and worrier.

Best Gifts: The newest gadget, board game, ticket to a comedy show

Cancer ♋ (June 21st - July 22nd)

Cancer fathers are imaginative and encourage their children to connect with their emotions. They are known to be the most caring and affectionate father but can sometimes be overprotective. Cancer dads need to learn to let go so that their children can find their own identity.

Best Gifts: Handmade photo album, DNA/ancestry test kit, cooking equipment

Leo ♌ (July 23rd - August 22nd)

Leos the king of the jungle and these fathers are natural-born performers. To them, their pride (children) are often their greatest accomplishments. Though they usually have busy schedules, they enjoy showing off their children to friends.

Best Gifts: Golf set/equipment, video games, tickets to a theatre show

Virgo ♍ (August 23rd - September 22nd)

Virgo fathers are health conscious and value a structured household that is under control, that includes obedience from their children. Their language of love is ‘Acts of Service’, usually not overly affectionate, you know they love you with actions such as filling up your petrol, fixing your laptop, or cooking you a meal.

Best Gifts: air purifier, herb plant, supplement gift basket

Libra ♎ (September 23rd - October 22nd)

Libra fathers love justice and fairness and would listen to everyone’s opinion before making a decision. They are usually enthusiastic about planning their children’s career; hence, they usually spend a lot of money on their child’s education and co-curricular pursuits. They always make sure that their children present their best selves and associate themselves with the ‘right’ crowd.

Best Gifts: Cologne, electric razor/shaver, decorative art piece/painting

Scorpio ♏ (October 23rd - November 21st)

Scorpio fathers are very direct and have strict rules about homework, household chores, and family obligations. It’s difficult to lie to them as they have strong 6th sense and can typically read their children very well as they usually do not take explanations at face value, they will dig deeper till they get to the core of the truth.

Best gifts: Detective investigative novel, Himalayan salt lamp, obsidian/black onyx/tiger eye bracelet

Sagittarius ♐ (November 22nd - December 21st)

Sagittarius fathers are optimistic and giving. They would usually encourage their children to adopt household pets and also explore nature through adventurous activities such as hiking, kayaking or by going on a roller coaster ride.

Best gifts: out of ordinary dinner experience (such as dinner in the dark, dine in the sky or projection mapping dinner), travel/flight tickets, portable speaker

Capricorn ♑ (December 22nd - January 19th)

Capricorn fathers are serious, practical and business-minded. They often instill traditional values, discipline and encourage their children to be ambitious plus responsible from a young age.

Best gifts: Business or Finance e-books/ course, Leather executive chair, organizer/planner

Aquarius ♒ (January 20th - February 18th)

Aquarius fathers are free-spirited humanitarians. They inspire their children to be independent to pursue other activities apart from academics such as sports, social events, friendships and creative projects.

Best gifts: Telescope, Drone, Humanitarian contributions (such as Donation on behalf of his name)

Pisces ♓ (February 18th - March 20th)

Pisces fathers are adaptable, flexible and sensitive, which is useful when it comes to teaching their children to think creatively and to love music. At times, their sensitivity can cause them to be paranoid and fearful.

Best gifts: Soundproof headphones, tickets to the orchestra, how-to-play piano online course

