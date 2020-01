The year 2020 is the Year of the Metal Rat, an auspicious year of new beginnings and endless opportunities. Since the rat is the first sign of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, it also symbolizes a time for renewal filled with abundance of prosperity, success and fortune.

Chinese New Year is also a time for family to get together for a reunion dinner. Food during this time of the year plays an important role and carries a lot of symbolic meaning of happiness and prosperity. As such, chicken and fish are served whole as it symbolize happiness and prosperity.

From 2 January to 8 February 2020, treat the family to an auspicious feast known to bring good luck at Chynna, Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s premier Chinese restaurant.

Toss to good fortune with Chynna’s signature Yee Sang for 2020 which is Smoky Chicken with Rice Krispies Yee Sang that’s both sweet, savory and has great texture. One must also try the Strawberry and Macadamia Nuts Yee Sang, Crispy Fish Skin and Salted Egg Yolk Soft Shell Crab Yee Sang, Norwegian Salmon Yee Sang with Passion fruit Sauce and Traditional Norwegian Salmon Yee Sang. Price starts from RM128 for half portion and RM238 for full portion.