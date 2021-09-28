$!A helping hand

You don’t have to begin your investment journey on your own – there are experts to guide you along your way.

IN THE first article in our series on Your Personal Journey to Financial Security, we explored the benefits of investing as a way to ensure a solid future for yourself and your loved ones. We explained how it was a more dynamic strategy for your money, instead of simply saving it in a basic savings account or a fixed deposit account. Hence, you need to: · Know your financial goals · Evaluate your current financial status and understand the benefits as well as the risks involved in investing · Develop a financial plan Once you have made the decision to invest in the first place, it is important that you learn how to be an informed investor. Being well-equipped with the necessary knowledge increases your chances of being successful in investing. You will also need to be aware of market developments. To do this, you need to analyse and evaluate the markets that your investments are invested in.

The two paths There are two options available to you once you have made the decision to invest: you can choose the DIY option, where you take the time to study each stock, and seek out a brokerage firm or platform that will allow you to build your own portfolio. However, there are several disadvantages to this. Not only is this time-consuming, but it also comes with increased responsibilities and worries. On your own, you will be more sensitive to shifts in the market, and may be pressured into buying or selling the wrong thing at the wrong time. In addition, certain investment products may be out of your reach, or you may be required to put up more capital than you are comfortable with. The second option offers a safer investment experience, where you choose to seek professional assistance in order to help you make the best decision. This means engaging the services of a Unit Trust Consultant (UTC), or a professional fund manager at a Unit Trust Management Company (UTMC) or at a funds distributor, such as at an Institutional Unit Trust Adviser (IUTA), who can help you in your journey.

The right tools for the right job To explain the benefits of seeking out a UTC, we spoke to three experts from the Federation of Investment Managers Malaysia (FIMM) – Shahrul Nizam Zainol, Senior Manager, Professional Development & Services; Lim Foong Ying, Senior Manager, Research & Analytics; and Jegatheesan Govintharaj, Senior Manager, Legal & Regulatory Affairs. According to Jegatheesan, a UTC has two main tasks. “They are to assist investors/clients in establishing their investment objectives, and propose suitable unit trust fund(s) based on the risk appetite of each investor/client, by upholding prescribed ethical standards and professional conduct,” he said. “In addition, they should provide prompt, efficient and continuous service to investors/clients.” In short, a UTC has the necessary skills, relevant experience and dedicated resources to help you with your investments. They can help guide you towards your financial goals by helping you choose the right funds that suit your needs. In addition, they can introduce investors to Unit Trusts that invests in investment assets/options that would otherwise be inaccessible to a DIY investor, vastly increasing your investment opportunities. If you feel any hesitation about placing your trust – and your money – in the hands of another person, you can rest assured that legitimate UTCs are bound by FIMM’s Code of Ethics. Shahrul explains: “A good UTC should have the following characteristics: honesty and integrity, professionalism, acting in the best interest of investors, deal with investors in good faith, comply with all requirements, avoid any conflicts of interest, provide accurate, timely and adequate information, and maintain investor confidentiality.” All these are meant to ensure that the UTC’s ultimate duty is to help you reach your financial goals in the best way possible. Similar requirements are also applicable to the Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) Consultants (PRC).