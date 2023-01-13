Bring the prosperity of Berjaya Times Square Lunar New Year home with BTSKL’s exclusively-designed Ang Pow Packets of Delight featuring four (4) designer red packets redeemable by shoppers who spend a minimum of RM68 in no more than four (2) same-day receipts. Redemption is valid on a first-come, first-served basis, valid while stocks last. Other Terms and Conditions apply.

Usher in the Year of the Rabbit with the splendour of spring at Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur! Capture your picture perfect New Year moment amidst the lush & serene garden. Picturesque corners at every turn at the Ground Floor Central ensure that you will never run out of great moments to capture this Chinese New Year. Join in the festivities & stand a chance to win a shopping spree for the family or simply shop & redeem our limited edition Chinese New Year Ang Pow Packets of Delight.

CNY Shopping Spree Lucky Draw | 7 January – 5 February 2023

Stand a chance to win RM1,800 in shopping cash prizes with just RM50! Where every RM50 in a single same-day receipt will receive 1 entry into the lucky draw. At the end of the campaign, 8 Grand Prize winners will be contacted for a non-stop day of shopping at Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur.

The more you spend, the more entries you get in the lucky draw! Simply spend & fill up the E-form at the Ground Floor Information Counter.

gRab-bit of Fortune | 7 January – 5 February 2023

gRab-bit of Fortune worth up to RM180,000 by answering 3 simple questions from your phone. All you have to do is visit “A Joyous Spring Celebration” decoration at Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur; Keep an eye out for a QR code at the decor area, scan it, and a lucky rabbit will draw your prize out from the Bag of Fortune. Be sure to test your luck today.

