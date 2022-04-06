A life changing surprise

Magnum’s Jackpot 1st Prize of RM17,640,352.00 was won on Sunday, April 3, 2022, by a furniture supplier in Selangor.

An instinctive purchase of Magnum’s 4D Jackpot tickets for only the third time, saw a 52-year-old man win a grand total of RM17,640,352.00 earlier this week.

The lucky man from Puchong, Selangor experienced a life-changing moment when the Jackpot numbers he purchased was successfully drawn on 3rd April 2022, Sunday.

An occasional punter, the winner played the 4D Jackpot by purchasing a System Bet-6 for RM30. The winning numbers 8928 (First Prize) and 0329 (Second Prize) which won him RM17,640,352.00 were inspired by his birth date and handphone numbers respectively.

Talk about a surprise birthday treat!

The lucky winner also said prior to his winning ticket, he had only purchased tickets occasionally on a sharing basis with his friends.

“At first, I thought I was dreaming on the night of the Live Draw itself. I saw both numbers being drawn via the app but didn’t want to check the phone afterwards for the final draw out of fear of jinxing it.

“My hands were already shaking when I was holding my mobile phone then. The next morning, I refuse to believe the results at first.

“I went to one of Magnum’s outlets to scan the tickets just to be sure. Only then, did I realise, I became a multi-millionaire!” the winner said, after arriving at the Magnum Headquarters to receive his winning cheque.

When asked how he will be spending his prize money, the winner said that he aims to settle his outstanding debts and loans and allocate some amount to fund his children’s wedding and education expenses.

We in Magnum would like congratulate our winners and hope that the prize won would bring positive changes to their lives!”