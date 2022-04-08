The first combination flavour in the Somersby Cider range – Somersby Passion Fruit & Orange Cider has made its debut in March, and Malaysians are the first in Asia to enjoy it.

A match made in paradise; it is a refreshing tropical quencher that exuberates a cheerful drinking experience. Available in 320ml cans, this tropical fruity variant perfectly combines the sweet oranges and tangy passion fruit in a refreshing cider, a wonderful complement to the existing Somersby Cider variants of Apple, Blackberry and Watermelon. “Somersby Cider has been the best-selling cider in Malaysia since its launch a decade ago.

Our bold innovative flavours in the cider category have constantly excited and captivated cider consumers. This is the first time we are combining two different fruits – Passion Fruit and Orange and made with only the finest quality ingredients to deliver a slice of paradise in a tropical country like Malaysia,” said Caroline Moreau, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

From now until the end of April, consumers who purchase any two 4-can pack of Somersby Cider with at least one pack being Somersby Passion Fruit & Orange Cider can redeem a unique two-in-one reversible Passion Fruit & Orange designer tote bag specially illustrated by Malaysia’s much loved graphic artist Marissa Voo through SomersbyMalaysia.com.