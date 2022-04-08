The first combination flavour in the Somersby Cider range – Somersby Passion Fruit & Orange Cider has made its debut in March, and Malaysians are the first in Asia to enjoy it.
A match made in paradise; it is a refreshing tropical quencher that exuberates a cheerful drinking experience. Available in 320ml cans, this tropical fruity variant perfectly combines the sweet oranges and tangy passion fruit in a refreshing cider, a wonderful complement to the existing Somersby Cider variants of Apple, Blackberry and Watermelon. “Somersby Cider has been the best-selling cider in Malaysia since its launch a decade ago.
Our bold innovative flavours in the cider category have constantly excited and captivated cider consumers. This is the first time we are combining two different fruits – Passion Fruit and Orange and made with only the finest quality ingredients to deliver a slice of paradise in a tropical country like Malaysia,” said Caroline Moreau, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.
From now until the end of April, consumers who purchase any two 4-can pack of Somersby Cider with at least one pack being Somersby Passion Fruit & Orange Cider can redeem a unique two-in-one reversible Passion Fruit & Orange designer tote bag specially illustrated by Malaysia’s much loved graphic artist Marissa Voo through SomersbyMalaysia.com.
Consumers will also be in the running to win themselves a 4-day 3-night all-expense paid vacation to the idyllic and heavenly Sipadan Kapalai Dive Resort in Sabah for two worth RM 8,000. For those who are new to cider and keen to try out a combined fruits flavour, they can purchase a can of Somersby Passion Fruit & Orange Cider in participating convenience stores and stand a chance to win one of ten Apple AirPods Max worth RM 2,399. Isn’t that wonderful! In addition, over 30,000 free cans of Somersby Passion Fruit & Orange Cider are redeemable in three easy steps from 28 March 2022.
Just how easy? Head over to SomersbyMalaysia.com, key in the required personal details and select your preferred redemption chain (7-Eleven/ MyNews/ KK Mart), screenshot the unique barcode given & redeem your free can from the outlet.
It’s that simple! Promising a fun and exotic new taste, the 4.5% ABV Somersby Passion Fruit & Orange Cider is best served chilled over ice and is an easy-to-drink alcoholic beverage that can be savoured on its own or as a complement to food.
For the latest Somersby promotions and activities, follow SomersbyMY on Facebook www.facebook.com/SomersbyMy and Instagram www.instagram.com/somersbymy.
Learn about Somersby and its refreshing range of ciders at www.somersby.com/en-my/.
*For non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Enjoy responsibly. Do not drink and drive.