A Matter of Taste

Guinness Malaysia revolutionised consumer experience with the launch of House of Guinness in July, an avenue for fans to discover the innovation of Guinness Draught in a Can. In conjunction with the International Stout Day celebration this year, the brand is bringing the House of Guinness back, and this time with the concept of #ItIsAMatterOfTaste, highlighting Guinness products and the magic behind them.
Fans who sign up for the experience at www.houseofguinness.my are in for a treat as they get to redeem complimentary Guinness and exclusive merchandise at the festival happening at Piazza, Pavilion Bukit Jalil on the weekends of 5th and 6th November as well as 12th and 13th November.
The fun begins as they step foot at the festival and begin exploring the different zones, uniquely created to depict the features of Guinness that make it the most loved stout brand among drinkers. The sensorial zones – roasted barley, hops, nitrogen, and widget zones - are equipped with various Instagram-worthy experiences highlighting the essence of Guinness in style. Upon finding the QR codes hidden in these zones, fans will get to redeem exclusive Guinness merchandise.
As their journey continues, festival-goers will get to discover the different Guinness products that are available in the Malaysian market – Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Guinness Draught and the latest entrant, Guinness Draught in a Can. Activities at each station will entitle fans to receive tokens, and all they have to do is complete the experience and collect four tokens to redeem two cans or two glasses of complimentary Guinness at the bar.
Now, what is a festival without some entertainment and food? The atmosphere at Piazza, Pavilion Bukit Jalil will be abuzz throughout the festival period with live band performances and local DJs spinning some electrifying tunes. There will also be a variety of Guinness-infused delicacies for fans to sample at the festival too, featuring iconic dishes by Arthur Storehouse, the Guinness flagship outlet set to officially launch next week at Pavillion, KL.
“This year has been a remarkably special one for Guinness as we introduced Guinness Draught in a Can for Malaysian fans to enjoy a different drinking experience. Following the tremendous support the brand received from the launch of House of Guinness, we wanted to celebrate the world of Guinness in a fun and fresh way with another immersive experience, while still being true to the brand DNA of power, communion, and goodness. In conjunction with International Stout Day, fans will get to know our products better through this #ItsAMatterOfTaste campaign, all while bringing the celebration of their favourite stout to the next level,” said Shaun Lim, Marketing Manager of Guinness Malaysia.
Besides the free Guinness that fans can redeem upon completing their sensorial experience, Guinness products will also be available for purchase at the festival. Fans can enjoy Guinness Foreign Extra Stout and Guinness Draught, as well as Guinness-infused food there from 12pm to 11pm as they immerse themselves in the world of Guinness with other fans.
For more information about House of Guinness and the #ItsAMatterOfTaste campaign, visit www.houseofguinness.my, as well as Guinness Malaysia’s social media pages at www.facebook.com/guinnessmalaysia and www.instagram.com/guinnessmy.
Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.
*Guinness and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.