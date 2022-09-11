A Matter of Taste

The two-weekend-long House of Guinness festival will bring Guinness lovers a sensorial experience to discover the taste of the world’s number one stout, alongside entertainment and exclusive Guinness-infused food varieties.

Guinness Malaysia revolutionised consumer experience with the launch of House of Guinness in July, an avenue for fans to discover the innovation of Guinness Draught in a Can. In conjunction with the International Stout Day celebration this year, the brand is bringing the House of Guinness back, and this time with the concept of #ItIsAMatterOfTaste, highlighting Guinness products and the magic behind them. Fans who sign up for the experience at www.houseofguinness.my are in for a treat as they get to redeem complimentary Guinness and exclusive merchandise at the festival happening at Piazza, Pavilion Bukit Jalil on the weekends of 5th and 6th November as well as 12th and 13th November.

The fun begins as they step foot at the festival and begin exploring the different zones, uniquely created to depict the features of Guinness that make it the most loved stout brand among drinkers. The sensorial zones – roasted barley, hops, nitrogen, and widget zones - are equipped with various Instagram-worthy experiences highlighting the essence of Guinness in style. Upon finding the QR codes hidden in these zones, fans will get to redeem exclusive Guinness merchandise. As their journey continues, festival-goers will get to discover the different Guinness products that are available in the Malaysian market – Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Guinness Draught and the latest entrant, Guinness Draught in a Can. Activities at each station will entitle fans to receive tokens, and all they have to do is complete the experience and collect four tokens to redeem two cans or two glasses of complimentary Guinness at the bar. Now, what is a festival without some entertainment and food? The atmosphere at Piazza, Pavilion Bukit Jalil will be abuzz throughout the festival period with live band performances and local DJs spinning some electrifying tunes. There will also be a variety of Guinness-infused delicacies for fans to sample at the festival too, featuring iconic dishes by Arthur Storehouse, the Guinness flagship outlet set to officially launch next week at Pavillion, KL.