A more radiant you

Filorga’s SKIN-UNIFY range promises a natural glow from within

IMAGINE being able to reap the benefits of high-tech skin treatments without actually having to undergo them yourself. That is the concept behind Filorga, a French medi-cosmetique brand that recently began making in-roads into the Southeast Asian market. First established in 1978 by French aesthetic doctor Michel Tordjman, Filorga is renowned for creating products that combine aesthetic medicine with skincare. All its products are formulated with a unique complex developed by Dr Tordjman known as NCEF, which contains 50 ingredients (comprising vitamins, amino acids, minerals, coenzymes and antioxidants) inspired by medical applications.

Recently, I was given the opportunity to test out two products from Filorga’s brand new SKIN-UNIFY range, the SKIN-UNIFY Intensive Illuminating Even Skin Tone Serum and the SKIN-UNIFY Radiance Illuminating Perfecting Fluid. The range was designed to help reduce dark spots and to “bring out the skin’s natural radiance”, and utilises the features of laser therapy, skin peels and medical strobing. As someone who is looking to even out my skin tone without having to resort to whitening products, I was very intrigued by the brand’s promised effects, as well as by its simple, minimalist packaging. The SKIN-UNIFY Intensive serum comes in a pump bottle, and combines active ingredients like Vitamin C, glabridin and algae extract. The formula also contains antioxidant and anti-pollution properties to combat the effects of the impurities that cause dark spots and a dull complexion. Just two short pumps produces enough serum for you to spread along your neck and face, in smooth upward motions. The serum is lightweight and absorbs easily into the skin, leaving it instantly soft without any greasy feeling. There was an extremely mild scent to the product, but definitely not what I would classify as a cosmetic fragrance. In fact, the SKIN-UNIFY Radiance perfecting fluid is the most ‘cosmetic’ of the two. It contains the same ingredients as the Intensive serum, as well as encapsulated weight high molecular hyaluronic acid for a plumping effect. When first applied, I could feel a brief tingling sensation, which I assume comes from the hyaluronic acid being absorbed into the skin. What I loved about this formula was that the fluid is infused with iridescent pearl particles, giving my skin a natural ‘shine’, rather like a highlight cream or powder. While its effects are far more subtle compared to actual makeup products, it is definitely something unique for a skincare product to have.

In addition, the page for the SKIN-UNIFY range on Filorga’s own website (int.filorga.com) features short tutorial videos on how to apply the products, including smoothing, dabbing and pinching your skin to ensure maximum absorbtion. I tried both products on their own, and also incorporated them into my regular skincare routine. Filorga says that results can be seen within seven days, if applied twice daily. After trying out the products for almost two weeks, I was pleasantly surprised by the results. I could definitely feel my skin getting smoother and retaining a lot more moisture (important when working in an airconditioned environment). There was also a visible shine to my bare skin, so much so that people gave positive comments about it. Overall, I was extremely pleased with the results, and look forward to seeing their long-term effects.