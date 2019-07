THE all-new Mazda3 was unveiled today, as it “marks the dawn of a new era for Mazda,” says Bermaz Motor Trading Sdn Bhd. It is the first seventh-generation production model to adopt the further-evolved “Kodo” design and new-generation of Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture paired with exciting driving dynamics.

“The further-evolved Kodo design enters an exciting new stage of higher depth and sophistication to express a new form of elegance inspired by Japanese aesthetics,” the company said about the new Mazda3’s looks. “A simple ‘single motion’ to its overall form, character lines are eliminated to bring the design to life through an ever-changing interplay of light and shadow that glides over the body surface. The result is a richer and more powerful expression of vitality than its predecessors.” Nevermind the often confusing design-speak – Bermaz Motor said a lot more about the new model – both the new Mazda3 “Sedan” and “Liftback” models really look good!

Despite sharing the same Mazda3 moniker, a completely new design approach was taken on the styling of the Sedan and Liftback, each embodying strikingly different personalities. For now, let’s just say that the new Mazda3’s new lamp design is one of the many things about the new model’s exterior you should pay attention to. Symbolising the future of Mazda design, it is based on a less-is-more approach to communicate the innate beauty of light itself. The interior of the new Mazda3 has received a simpler and more beautiful design that helps drivers experience a perfect fit and connectedness while driving.

The cockpit features a symmetrical layout and horizontal orientation that did away all unnecessary elements. The centre console has been redesigned with the shift knob, new commander control and armrest moved forward, while the cup holders are repositioned to the front. Apple CarPiay and Android Auto are standard on the Mazda3 and are accessed via the all-new 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display. To enhance the audio experience, the most significant change is one that can't be seen. The advanced 3-way layout on the standard 8-speaker sound system came early in the development process so that each speaker can be placed in ideal locations.

The woofers were moved to the front cowl, while other automakers usually place them in the car doors. This allowed Mazda's audio engineers to reduce unwanted sound vibrations, such as items in the door pockets rattling, without sacrificing any base output. The other speakers were positioned to transmit sound directly toward the occupant's ears rather than reflect the sound off the car's windows or body panels. Mazda has dramatically enhanced the Mazda3's fundamental driving attributes such that accelerating, turning and braking feel completely natural.

Mazda's new Skyactiv Vehicle­Architecture realises a perfect fit with human sensibilities in terms of ride comfort and handling, enabling drivers to make the most of their natural senses. Mazda's Skyactiv­Vehicle Dynamics evolved "G-Vectoring Control Plus" equipped onto the Mazda3 improves handling in emergency collision avoidance manoeuvers, while offering a reassuring feeling of control when changing lanes on the highway and slippery road surfaces. The upgraded driving experience goes beyond just premium look and feel – Mazda focused on reducing the noise, vibration and harshness in the Mazda3 by identifying the sound characteristics that directly impact cabin occupants.

These include improvements such as the sound-absorbing functionality added to the headliner and floor mats and applying a new "two-wall" insulation structure that leaves a space between the body and carpeting on the floor. Standard safety features in the Mazda3 include seven airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), dynamic stability control (DSC), traction control system (TCS), emergency stop signal (ESS), and hill launch assist (HLA). The “High Plus” variants come equipped with Mazda's flagship i­Activsense advanced safety features which include driver attention alert (DAA), adaptive front lighting system (AFS), high beam control (HBCL), blind spot monitoring (BSM) with rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA), front & rear smart brake support (SBS) and Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC).