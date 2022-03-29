$!A new milestone

THE Malaysian beauty industry has contributed over RM13.5 billion to the domestic economy. In fact, there are over 80,000 beauticians, therapists and beauty consultants nationwide who contribute to a healthy workforce rate in Malaysia.

Over the years, the Department of Skills Development (JPK) coordinated training skills for Malaysian citizens by researching and developing standards to evaluate job expertise and competency. Meanwhile, the Modern Beauty Industry Association of Malaysia (PIKMM) aims to revolutionise the beauty industry by upgrading its training capacity and empowering the talent to fulfil the needs of the clients to the fullest.

PIKMM was established with the aim of inviting all beauty centre operators to work together to develop the beauty industry to be on par with other developed countries, and to revolutionise the beauty industry by upgrading its training capacity and empowering the talent to fulfil the needs of the clients to the fullest.

The global beauty industry has grown rapidly over the past 10 years, many new technologies and modern beauty treatment machines have been developed and used in the industry, especially laser treatments and energy/light-based technologies (non-invasive lasers and IPL). However, no appropriate training, recognition and certification is provided for the beauty industry in Malaysia.

The main goal of a beautician is to provide the best results for the client with minimal discomfort. All past and current innovation investments are centred around those two objectives, with new machines and treatments appearing every month around the world. It is important that the Malaysian beauty industry can take advantage of these innovations and deliver them to consumers safely and effectively.

In England, Australia, New Zealand and the United States, the leading countries in the beauty treatment industry, trained beauticians can use laser and light treatment machines (non-invasive laser and IPL). The accreditation process is clear and simple, and has led to the rapid economic growth and beauty industry to those countries. Recognition of trained beauticians to provide modern and safe treatments is central to the industry’s future success.

Meetings and discussions were held between JPK and PIKMM, and both parties have agreed to develop skills training programmes to improve the quality of human resources and produce a world-class skilled workforce in the beauty industry with the use of the latest laser and light treatment machines.

Both sides agreed that the course module is included as an addition to the existing NOSS - Field of Beauty, Part S96, Field: Beauty Therapy, and believe it is important to set standards and accreditation, as all emerging sectors will go through a technological transformation.

These standards should ensure that high standards of training are met. At the same time, training should be practical in terms of breadth and depth for accredited treatments. The module-based approach will provide a strong vocational training platform. It encourages Malaysia to become a regional leader and centre of beauty excellence.

Recently, a ceremony was held to sign an MOU between JPK, the Ministry of Human Resources and PIKMM for the setting up of an accredited centre to realise the initiative.

The MOU signing ceremony, JPK was represented by deputy director-general (operations) Ts. Kamaruzaman Haji Md Ali and director of the strategic cooperation division Faizah Harun, while PIKMM was represented by president YAM Tengku Dato’ Seri Baderul Zaman Ibni Almalhum Sultan Mahmud and vice president Dato’ Loke Yeu Loong.

The MOU between JPK and PIKMM shall facilitate the mutual sharing of best expertise and practices in the technical and learning aspects of modern beauty, training, and the professional development of talent in this industry.

The event was witnessed by the distinguished guest of honour Yang Berhormat Datuk Haji Awang Hashim, Deputy Minister of Human Resources.

During the ceremony, One Doc X Hair Doc and Slim Doc training centres were presented with the National Dual Training System (SLDN) Accreditation certificates by the guest of honour.

This paves the way for One Doc Group to become the accredited centre by JPK and the Ministry of Human Resources.