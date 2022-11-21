A new milestone in sustainable dining

Berjaya Cafe presents a delicious and healthier meat-free dining option.

In line with the current trend emphasising health, well-being and sustainable eating, Berjaya Penang Hotel has made a conscious effort by transforming its Berjaya Cafe (formerly known as The Café) into a vegetarian restaurant starting from 1 November 2022. Modelled after the Berjaya Cafe at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, this restaurant will be the first fully vegetarian restaurant within major hotels in Penang. In 2020, Berjaya Cafe at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur took the honour of being the first fully vegetarian restaurant among major hotels in Malaysia. The idea behind the transformation is inspired by Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Founder and Chairman of Berjaya Corporation Berhad (“BCorp”), who upholds the belief that “Every individual can play a role to help Mother Earth, even in a small way, by being a vegetarian”.

Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Vincent Tan also shared his personal experience being a vegetarian and how it helped in improving his overall well-being. He said: “I became a vegetarian seven years ago. I was surprised that there was almost an immediate change after I completed my first full vegetarian weekend. I decided from then on to continue being a vegetarian”. “We must not kill just to satisfy our cravings for food and bring suffering to the livestock like cows, chickens, goats, lambs and sea creatures like fishes, prawns and other living creatures,” Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Vincent Tan added.

Embracing vegetarianism goes beyond just switching to a vegetarian diet but it is also about caring for our own health, the environment and our earth to reverse the negative impact of global warming as well as preserve nature. Master Cheng Yen, Founder of Tzu Chi, said: “Eating vegetarian is not just a wonderful way for us to show our love for all living creatures—it is also good for our own health and spirit”. Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai, Executive Chairman of Top Glove Corporation Berhad, is also a strong supporter of vegetarianism and he once said: “Turning vegetarian completes my 5 wells of clean well, eat well, work well, exercise well and sleep well”.