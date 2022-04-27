A new shopping experience

MOP KLIA Sepang’s new expansion offers a trendy sports zone and stylish home & living stores

MFMA Development Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd (Mitsui Fudosan) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (Malaysia Airports), officially opened Phase 3 of Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang (MOP KLIA) to the public on April 24, 2022. Phase 3 features a trendy sports zone as well as an array of contemporary home and living offerings. The stores will offer shoppers a new shopping encounter, and a better browsing experience, exclusive in-store events and services, as well as innovative displays. Five new concept stores

Phase 3, which measures approximately 82,885 square feet of gross floor area houses two brand new tenants – OBJET and COURTS as well as new concept stores by adidas, Nike and PUMA. OBJET offers a variety of merchandise and products designed to furnish every living space of a home and every imaginable nook and cranny, from the kitchen to the dining room and the living room to the bedrooms and bathrooms. Intricate or simple, lavish or cozy, opulent or post-modern minimalism – OBJET has something that suits different moods, styles and tastes for any occasion. OBJET at MOP KLIA is the first outlet store of its kind in Malaysia.

Shoppers can also look forward to the new COURTS offering enhanced shopping experience with an experiential retail space while offering a wide range of options from electrical, IT, furniture, and bedding products. The new adidas Factory Outlet at MOP KLIA is the largest factory outlet in Southeast Asia that boasts a premium factory outlet concept, bringing its top tier product offerings across various sport categories. PUMA Factory Outlet Concept Store is the brand’s first flagship outlet store is another exciting sports outlet that shoppers can look forward to, which also happens to be the largest store in Southeast Asia. Also in Phase 3’s sports zone is Nike’s first-ever concept store Nike Unite KLIA. It reflects the heart and soul of the community – celebrating everything local from landmarks to hometown athletes. It is a home court that brings shoppers closer to sports.

A chance to win In conjunction with the official opening of Phase 3, MOP KLIA is giving away a Toyota Rush to one lucky winner via a contest. Shoppers are entitled to participate in the contest with a minimum spending of RM300 in a maximum of two receipts. However, at least one of the receipts must be from either one of the selected outlets i.e adidas Factory Outlet, COURTS, Nike Unite KLIA, OBJET, or PUMA Factory Outlet Concept Store. TJ Cheah, Deputy Managing Director of MFMA said the launch of Phase 3 is timely to welcome the increasing footfall traffic at the mall.