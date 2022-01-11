A night in musical paradise

The first-of-its-kind ‘Sensurround’ musical experience brings serenity and joy to the audience

A STUNNING live performance of classical music took place at the award-winning all-suite resort-style hotel, The Haven Resort in Ipoh, Perak, leaving the audience with a mesmerizing night of unrivaled musical bliss. The event was held over three nights, from Oct 27-29, at the resort together with the collaboration of the Selangor Symphony Orchestra (SSO) and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture.

Without a doubt, The Haven Musical Extravaganza is the world’s first to feature a ‘Sensurround’ musical performance that combines the resort’s unique natural acoustic setting with cutting-edge technology for a truly immersive experience. Situated on the outskirts of a virgin forest, with an ever-flowing lake and a magnificent 280-million-year-old preserved limestone rock and 15 minutes from the city centre of Ipoh, The Haven Resort is indeed a luxurious resort consisting of 150 suites with lavish facilities, including a clubhouse, helipad, jogging track, and specially built seahorse-shaped 5-section swimming pool.

This resort truly has something for everyone, and it is a paradise for people wishing to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, with activities for families, couples, outdoor lovers, foodies, and more.

The live classical music performances were scheduled to begin at 8pm after dinner, with the audience seated in a specified location under a beautifully lit tent in the garden by the lake, facing music director and conductor Eugene Pook, who is also the founder of SSO.

The symphony orchestra was set up on the floating stage, and as part of the first-of-its-kind ‘Sensurround’ experience, the music emanating from the lake will be further enhanced through the strategic placement of musicians around the resort, at the edge of the forest, and at various levels within the three blocks.

Hence, audiences can choose to enjoy the concert from the garden by the lake, the Amphitheatre, or even the balconies of their suites, making it a really unique and unforgettable experience.

The performance by Dr. Hyungi Kim, a renowned international violinist from South Korea, and Jiayao Sun, a renowned international mezzo-soprano from China, astounded everyone present, including myself, considering that it was unusual to witness such talents performing in such a natural setting, bringing melodies such as The Four Seasons, Ombra Mai Fu from the opera Serse and more.

Additionally, the performances of Ayraf Farhan Adi Zairi, who performed a song by Anuar Zain, and the young singers from the Estee Pook Academy, who presented the popular song You Raise Me Up, also genuinely touched the hearts of the audience.