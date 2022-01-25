Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur roars to life this year with interactive Insta-worthy decorations. Drawing inspiration from the quaintness of a traditional Chinese teahouse, the mall features five unique displays featuring the various aspects of Chinese culture such as calligraphy, tea ceremony and musical instruments. Completing the series are the six sets of dining areas filled with traditional Chinese dishes fit for a grand reunion dinner. In welcoming the year of the tiger the mall has planned a host of performances for “A Roaring Prosperous Year.

Located at the grand Ground Floor Central the area has been transformed to fully feature the hustle and bustle of a traditional Chinese teahouse The elaborated decoration are paired with an equally attractive redemption of ang pow packets and tea sets. From 8th January to 15th February 2022, spend a minimum of RM68 in no more than two same-day receipts to get your hands on the “Fortune Ang Pow” packets or spend a minimum of RM228 I no more than four same-day receipts in exchange for the prosperity tea set.

Roaring Redemptions | 8th January – 15th February 2022

Fortune Ang Pow Packets

Usher in all the fortune that the Lunar New Year has to offer with Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur’s exclusively-designed Fortune Ang Pow Packets redeemable with a minimum spend of RM68 in no more than two (2) same-day receipts.*

Prosperity Tea Set

Serve your loved ones in style this Chinese New Year with our limited edition Prosperity Tea Set that comes with 1 Tea Pot & 4 Tea Cups. Redeemable with a minimum spend of RM228 in no more than four (4) same-day receipts.*

Roaring Celebrations | 8th January – 30th January 2022

Visit every weekend to celebrate this roaring season with a series of engaging activities and unforgettable performances at Ground Floor Central, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur

· Chinese God of Prosperity Walkabout (2PM) on 8, 9, 15, 16 January 2022

· Chinese Traditional Dance (3PM) on 9, 16, 30 January 2022

· Chinese Traditional Orchestra (3PM) on 8, 15, 22, 23, 29 January 2022

For more information on ‘‘A Roaring Prosperous Year”, visit www.berjayatimessquarekl.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram via BerjayaTimesSquareKL. Alternatively, share your thoughts with us at general@timessquarekl.com, or speak to our friendly Customer Service team at 1 300 888 988.