A smart way to lose weight

With the amount of good food and festive holidays we Malaysians enjoy, it is very easy to lose track of ourselves and put on weight. We resolve to lose it with a strict regiment of dieting and exercise only to fall off the wagon the moment we visit the local food court. Fear not, don’t be discouraged if your journey to a healthier lifestyle and a leaner you seem to have taken a few steps backwards. The following weight management apps available on both Android and iOS will help get you back on track. 1. Lose It!

Keep fit without forgoing your favourite food with the app called Lose It! With a name sounding like an energised coach, this app is focused on calorie counting and weight tracking. It then generates your daily calorie needs and a personalized weight loss plan. The app comes with a barcode scanner to scan food calories to your log and also a Snap It feature to track your food intake and portion sizes just by taking a picture of your food. The downside is, it doesn’t track the vitamins and minerals you consume. 2. Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker by SparkPeople

This app has a large nutrition database of over 3,000,000 food items. It has a barcode scanner to keep track of the food you eat too. How it differs from the other apps is the availability of exercise programmes in-app. The programme shows proper workout techniques on common exercises that you can incorporate into your daily routine. 3. MyFitnessPal

The app works similar to the other calorie-based apps but MyFitnessPal provides a breakdown of calories and nutrients you’ve consumed. A pie chart can be generated based on the data to give you an overview of your total fat, carb and protein consumption. Other than the barcode scanner, you can search for healthy recipes in-app and connect with other users to share tips and get some motivation. 4. Fitbit

The Fitbit keeps track of your physical activity, food and water intake, sleep habits and weight goals. With the FitBit, you can connect with friends and family who use FitBit too and get some competition or motivation going. The downside is that you need to buy the FitBit watch in order to use the app. 5. Noom Weight Loss App

Dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix believes that the best diet is one you can live with. With Noom, you can do just that without crying because it’s designed by behavioural psychologists to help you kick off bad habits without going on fad diets. Noom is an all-in-one app which keeps track of your weight-loss goal, your food intake and daily logs of your exercise, even your daily out-and-about activities. The downside is that the app comes with a monthly subscription. 6. Waterlogged