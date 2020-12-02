A snapshot of Spotify 2020 Wrapped Malaysia Top Lists

Whether it was to stay informed or just for entertainment, people kept listening and creators never missed a beat.

As the year is coming to a close, Spotify 2020 Wrapped celebrates the creators behind music and podcasts that kept us going throughout all this year.

Topping the list in 2017 and 2018, Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza is once again Malaysia’s most-streamed local artist of 2020. Coming in second is K-Clique, followed by Faizal Tahir, YonnyBoii and Naim Daniel, respectively.

Malaysian podcasts made waves too. Some of the most popular podcasts in Malaysia this year includes Mamak Sessions, The Aida Azlin Show and TED Talks Daily.

From catching up with the latest news, deep diving into a world of stories, or following one’s favourite celeb, podcasts have opened up a new world for people while staying at home.

Malaysians have also been tuning into podcasts in the early morning and lean towards podcast genres such as Lifestyle & Health, Society & Culture and Religion & Spirituality.

Here’s a snapshot of Spotify Wrapped 2020 Top Malaysia and Global results:

Spotify 2020 Wrapped Malaysia Top Lists

Malaysia’s Most Streamed Artists

1. BTS

2. Justin Bieber

3. BLACKPINK

4. Lauv

5. Taylor Swift

Malaysia’s Most Streamed Female Artists

1. Taylor Swift

2. Ariana Grande

3. Billie Eilish

4. Halsey

5. Dua Lipa

Malaysia’s Most Streamed Male Artists

1. Justin Bieber

2. Lauv

3. The Weeknd

4. Jay Chou

5. Post Malone

Malaysia’s Most Streamed Groups

1. BTS

2. BLACKPINK

3. Maroon 5

4. TWICE

5. The Chainsmokers

Malaysia’s Most Streamed Songs

1. “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi

2. “Someone You Love” by Lewis Capaldi

3. “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK

4. “death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee

5. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

Malaysia’s Most Streamed Local Artists

1. Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza

2. K-Clique

3. Faizal Tahir

4. YonnyBoii

5. Naim Daniel

Malaysia’s Most Streamed Local Songs