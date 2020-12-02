A snapshot of Spotify 2020 Wrapped Malaysia Top Lists

As the year is coming to a close, Spotify 2020 Wrapped celebrates the creators behind music and podcasts that kept us going throughout all this year.
Whether it was to stay informed or just for entertainment, people kept listening and creators never missed a beat.
Topping the list in 2017 and 2018, Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza is once again Malaysia’s most-streamed local artist of 2020. Coming in second is K-Clique, followed by Faizal Tahir, YonnyBoii and Naim Daniel, respectively.
Malaysian podcasts made waves too. Some of the most popular podcasts in Malaysia this year includes Mamak Sessions, The Aida Azlin Show and TED Talks Daily.
From catching up with the latest news, deep diving into a world of stories, or following one’s favourite celeb, podcasts have opened up a new world for people while staying at home.
Malaysians have also been tuning into podcasts in the early morning and lean towards podcast genres such as Lifestyle & Health, Society & Culture and Religion & Spirituality.
Here’s a snapshot of Spotify Wrapped 2020 Top Malaysia and Global results:
Spotify 2020 Wrapped Malaysia Top Lists
Malaysia’s Most Streamed Artists
1. BTS
2. Justin Bieber
3. BLACKPINK
4. Lauv
5. Taylor Swift
Malaysia’s Most Streamed Female Artists
1. Taylor Swift
2. Ariana Grande
3. Billie Eilish
4. Halsey
5. Dua Lipa
Malaysia’s Most Streamed Male Artists
1. Justin Bieber
2. Lauv
3. The Weeknd
4. Jay Chou
5. Post Malone
Malaysia’s Most Streamed Groups
2. BLACKPINK
3. Maroon 5
4. TWICE
5. The Chainsmokers
Malaysia’s Most Streamed Songs
1. “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi
2. “Someone You Love” by Lewis Capaldi
3. “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK
4. “death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee
5. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
Malaysia’s Most Streamed Local Artists
1. Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza
2. K-Clique
3. Faizal Tahir
4. YonnyBoii
5. Naim Daniel
Malaysia’s Most Streamed Local Songs
1. “Sakit” by YonnyBoii, Zynakal
2. “Mimpi (feat. Alif)” by ALYPH, K-Clique
3. “Sumpah” by Naim Daniel
4. “Peluang Kedua” by Nabila Razali
5. “Takdir Tercipta” by Adira Suhaimi, Hafiz Suip
Spotify 2020 Wrapped Global Top Lists
Most Streamed Artists Globally
1. Bad Bunny
2. Drake
3. J Balvin
4. Juice WRLD
5. The Weeknd
Most Streamed Female Artists Globally
1. Billie Eilish
2. Taylor Swift
3. Ariana Grande
4. Dua Lipa
5. Halsey
Most Streamed Albums Globally
1. YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
2. After Hours, The Weeknd
3. Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
4. Fine Line, Harry Styles
5. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Most Streamed Songs Globally
1. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
2. “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I
3. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
4. “Roses - Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN
5. “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
1. The Joe Rogan Experience
2. TED Talks Daily
3. The Daily
4. The Michelle Obama Podcast
5. Call Her Daddy
Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally
1. Society & Culture
2. Comedy
3. Lifestyle & Health
4. Arts & Entertainment
5. Education