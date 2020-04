WANT to make Mother’s Day a more meaningful day for your mum? While she will gladly accept gifts, everyone knows that the time spent together with her children is the best gift for her.

This Mother’s Day, you can still prepare her gifts, but also remember to spend quality time with her. Here’s how you can do it!

1. Take her to the movies

While it’s true that we can’t go out to the cinemas now, you can still treat your mum to a fantastic movie experience at home.

Make movie night a special event with some simple décor, a minor furniture rearrangement, drinks and snacks. Chances are, most mothers don’t even have the time to sit down and finish watching a whole film on their usual days.

A movie night during the MCO is a good opportunity for her to properly wind down and watch a movie without interruptions.

2. Partner up on a home decor project

Decorating the house can be overwhelming, so working on the home décor project with her will earn you some brownie points.

By working together, you get to spend time with your mother while beautifying the home too!

3. Online shopping to the rescue

If you still want to get your mum a gift on Mother’s Day, you can do so via online shopping now. However, be sure to place orders early because deliveries may be delayed during the MCO period.

Nevertheless, it’s the thought that counts, and mothers would usually understand if the gift comes late.

4. Bake or cook together

Another fantastic way to spend time together is to cook or bake together. If you can’t get a cake to celebrate Mother’s Day this year, perhaps you can bake one instead.

Other options include baking muffins or cupcakes together. It’s also a good opportunity to try out new recipes with mum.

5. Hold a virtual party

While most of us are fortunate to be home with our families, some of us are living apart. Even so, those who live away from home can still keep in touch with their mum via video calls.

With numerous video call apps such as Skype, Google Hangout and Facetime, communicating with someone who lives far from us is made easy. The family can even hold a virtual party via a group video call with other members of the family too.

6. Treat her like a queen

The sweetest gesture on Mother’s Day is for the whole family to take over the household chores for the day or the week.

On this special day, the family can take turns to prepare daily meals, do the grocery shopping run and keeping the house spick and span.

7. Play together

Being stuck at home for days can be boring for everyone. Inject some excitement and livery on Mother’s Day by bringing out the old board games or playing cards and hold a nightly game session.

It’s also a chance to teach mum new tricks – or maybe she’ll be the one teaching the family.