TWO of Ireland’s most famous cultural exports came together over one weekend as thousands of revellers descended on The Gasket Alley in Petaling Jaya and the outcome was boisterous fun. It was the celebration of the annual St. Patrick Day’s remembrance by the world’s number one stout - Guinness Stout.

Festival goers taking part in the largest Sláinte in Malaysia

Hosted by Heineken Malaysia Berhad, in celebration of Irish heritage, saw a fun-filled weekend festival punctuated with cool musical performances, event prizes, games, stout-infused food and of course, pints of the iconic beverage. The atmosphere was abuzz with excitement on March 16, as guests enjoyed a cold, creamy stout poured straight from the tap while taking in performances from “Church Mouse, Froya, Donamarie, Jumero, Kyoto Protocol, Diplomats of Drum and Ryot Jones.” Laughter was provided by Malaysia’s own funnyman, Prakash Daniel.

Kyoto Protocol performing on stage

For those who preferred beverages other than malt, there was the Baileys Ice Cream Floats, Guinness stout iced coffee from the cocktail bar, as well as Guinness stout popcorn, brownies and a unique Guinness stout sorbet.

A selection of delicious food on offer to pair with the iconic beverage

A festival would not be complete without exciting games and enticing prizes, and the Guinness St. Patrick’s Festival had them in droves. Some of the crowd favourites included the famous Guinness Draught Two Part Pour challenge and the Long Bar challenge, which saw festival-goers sliding a bottle of Guinness stout along a long table to accumulate points.

Winners of the Long Bar Challenge