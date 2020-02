BUZZ paid a visit to the Presotea outlet recently to catch up with Eva, not to mention, we definitely wanted a taste of the refreshing, chilled teas that the brand has to offer.

She started the business with her husband Harry Chew, who is the company’s sales director, and her younger brother Adrian, who is the operations manager.

That someone is our former colleague Eva Yeong, who is currently living the dream as the co-owner and marketing director of Malaysia’s very first Presotea franchise outlet, located in SS2, Petaling Jaya.

It’s almost a cliche these days to hear that someone has quit a corporate job in order to run their own business, but it’s something else when someone you know actually does it.

Eva recommended we try the Signature Fruit Tea, Matcha Latte with Red Bean and White Pearls, Creme Brulee Milk Tea, and Royal Earl Grey Tea with Brown Sugar. With each sip, we could taste the true flavour of the tea instead of just the milk or sweeteners.

Originating in Taiwan, Presotea is a 5th generation tea manufacturer that produces various tea products for Taiwan and worldwide. Unlike other bubble tea brands, Presotea’s focus is more on the tea itself, with all of its teas brewed on-the-spot to ensure maximum freshness and flavour.

Eva also spoke with us about the business, and how life has been for her since she made the leap into a brave new future.

What motivated you to want to go into business for yourselves?

“Harry had always wanted to diversify into F&B and we both love bubble tea, so when we got the opportunity to bring Presotea to Malaysia, we couldn’t say no. My brother, who is also crazy about bubble tea, joined us too.”

“Of all the bubble tea brands in Taiwan, we decided to pitch for Presotea due to its unique tea brewing method, where each cup of tea is made to order. This ensures that every cup of tea is fresh, as opposed to tea that is brewed in batches and ahead of time. At Presotea, we use one tea bag for each cup of tea, using a customised tea press machine, to maximise flavour and fragrance. We also have a wide variety of top-quality tea, direct from our tea gardens in Taiwan.”

What were the biggest challenges for you making that first step to your new career?

“Learning everything from scratch, changing my mindset (from reporting about business, to running a business) and being brave enough to try new things because this job requires a different set of skills.”

How are your days like now compared to your previous working life?

“We worked 15 hours a day from the grand opening up till Chinese New Year break, and continued working long hours after that. Now that the team has settled into a smooth workflow, I am able to spend more time with my toddler, thanks to the flexible work hours.”

Is there anything you wish you had known before making that leap?

“No, because it’s impossible to know everything before making the leap, and I knew I would have to learn on the job.”

What advice would you give to those seeking a similar career change?

“I don’t think I’m qualified to give advice, having only made one very recent career change after 12 years being a writer but what I did for myself before leaving SunBiz was to have a solid plan, be brave and take that leap. Being excited about learning new things (and drinking lots of bubble tea) overshadowed the fear of failing.