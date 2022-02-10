$!A true sign of prosperity

WITH Chinese New Year still fresh in our minds, it is time to take stock of what is most important in life, and that is our family. So much emphasis has been placed upon the idea of “prosperity” during the festive season, but the word stands for more than just monetary wealth. In truth, love is the greatest prosperity that we can ever attain.

Throughout our lives, we have been enriched by the love and sacrifice shown to us by our family members: our parents, who gave us life and raised us to become who we are today; our siblings, who supported us and shared in our joy and pain; and our significant others, who stood by us through thick and thin.

All of them have played a huge role in shaping our character and helping us to achieve success in our own dreams, and it is now up to us to show our gratitude for all that they have done.

One way that we can reward them for all their effort is by giving them a chance to finally own their dream car. And thanks to Carsome, there is no better time than now to present them with a new set of wheels.

Carsome has a large selection of Carsome Certified cars, which means that they are inspected and professionally reconditioned for quality assurance to give that like-new feel, making them the perfect gift for your loved ones as a way for you to show your gratitude.

When you make a purchase from Carsome, you get more than just a car – you also get peace of mind, as you’re assured of a quality used car.

Each Carsome Certified car comes with the Carsome Promise, which begins with a stringent 175-point inspection to ensure that it is free of major accidents, as well as frame, flood or fire damage.