A truly immersive experience

Award Winning All Suite Resort, The Haven Resort Ipoh presents The Haven Musical Extravaganza in collaboration with the Selangor Symphony Orchestra and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture. Held over three nights; on the 27th, 28th and 29th of October 2022, guests and music enthusiasts can look forward to luxurious accommodation with a night of music and gastronomy amidst the lush setting of the resort.

As a first-of-its-kind ‘Sensurround’ experience, resort guests can choose to enjoy the concert either at the garden by the lake, the Amphitheatre or from the comfort of the balconies in their units through the special musical packages available. The music emanating from the lake will be further enhanced through the strategic placement of musicians around the resort, at the edge of the forest and at various levels within the three blocks.

The concert will be performed under the baton of Eugene Pook, mezzo-soprano Jiayao Sun, international violinist Dr Hyungi Kim and Malaysia’s very own Asyraf Farhan Adi Zairi. The program will include pieces from The Sound of Music, Phantom of the Opera, and Kitaro, as well as works by the Selangor Symphony Orchestra. All performances will begin at 8pm.

Peter Chan, CEO, of The Haven All Suite Resort, says, “After a hiatus from the pandemic, we want to mark the return of travel. What better way than providing a weekend escape to The Haven Resort in Ipoh with an exquisite musical extravaganza? With the forest complimenting the music emanating from the floating stage in the lake, guests who stay with us during this period will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experiential musical concert.”

He adds, “Inspired by the annual Sarawak Rainforest Music Festival; we believe The Haven Musical Extravaganza has the potential to be a most attractive yearly event and a significant attraction for Perak. We hope that this musical extravaganza will be a catalyst for many more events that will promote Ipoh as the City of Limestone, Music and Arts.”

Dato’ Rumaizi bin Baharin @ Md Daud, The Mayor of Ipoh, says, “It is indeed timely for The Haven to introduce its Musical Extravaganza in Ipoh as the State of Perak has officially earmarked Ipoh to be promoted as the City of Limestone, Music and Arts for Asia. The city is pleased to support private enterprises such as The Haven, especially in their endeavours to promote Ipoh as a prime tourist destination for both local and foreign guests.

He adds, “Having overcome the difficult 2 ½ years of the effects of the pandemic, we are glad the world is picking up on its travel plans. As an idyllic vacation spot for tourists near and far, we are encouraged to see the return of Ipoh’s tourists.

“The SSO is extremely excited to work with The Haven Resort Ipoh in bringing a new sensory experience in music. This series brings together people from all backgrounds to enjoy world-class music at one of the most picturesque settings in one of Malaysia’s historic cities,” said Eugene Pook, Founder of Selangor Symphony Orchestra.

As a supporter of the initiatives led by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and the Malaysian Tourism Board and The Perak State Government, The Haven Resort recognises the importance of advocating Perak’s tourism and boosting the local economy by attracting visitors from all over Asia through these. The Ipoh City Council under the leadership of Datuk Bandar Dato’ Rumaizi bin Baharin @ Md Daud has initiated the promotion of Ipoh as the City of Limestone, Music & Arts in Asia.

This Haven Music Extravaganza is the first of many to come. Gracing this event as well was Puan Nurmalis bt Musa, CEO, of Tourism Perak.

Musical packages starting from RM390++/person* can be purchased via the website https://www.thehavenresorts.com/musical-extravaganza, via WhatsApp at +6019-759-8285 or through the Events Department, Ms Yee Lai Kuan via mobile/WhatsApp +6012-570-5498

The all-inclusive package available to guests includes accommodation at well-appointed suites, and a lavish breakfast spread the following morning.

Guests can also choose to add on the international buffet dinner to complement their experience for RM75.00 nett.

For further information, please visit https://www.thehavenresorts.com/.

*Covers, accommodation, ticket to the concert and breakfast