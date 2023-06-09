AAX Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur flights return to the skies

AIRASIA X (AAX) welcomed the resumption of its highly anticipated second direct destination in India, from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, connecting the two cities “with great value fares”.

The welcoming ceremony was graced by High Commission of India second secretary Aditya Fotedar and Tourism Malaysia International Promotion Division (Asia/Africa) deputy director Hafiz Hazin.

The route resumption underlined the importance of fostering closer ties between India and Malaysia through direct air connectivity.

Passengers who disembarked from an Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur flight D7189 on Sunday evening at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) were celebrated by limited-edition merchandise giveaway and special Sikh ceremony, symbolising the unity of diverse cultures that the two countries proudly bring together, said AAX.

AAX CEO Benyamin Ismail, during the event, said: “We are elated to welcome the return of services between Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur. The resumption of this route with four flights weekly comes at a time when both leisure and business travel are on the rebound, showcasing our continued commitment to providing more popular destinations to meet growing demand, alongside great value fares for our guests.

“In addition, guests flying with us will have the advantage of connecting onto their favourite destinations with our Fly-Thru service such as to Bali, Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast, Perth and more, seamlessly in one booking. We look forward to reconnecting families, friends and businesses, and to continuing to play a role in fostering economic growth and cultural exchange between the two countries.”

In celebration of the route recommencement, AAX is offering promotional all-in* fare from RM409* one-way for the economy seat and RM1,009* one-way for Premium Flatbed.

The promotional fares are available for booking from Sunday until Sept 10, for the travel period between now and March 29.

Flight schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Amritsar (ATQ) – route, flight number, arrival and frequency:

- KUL-ATQ: D7188, 07.35, 11.00, Monday & Sunday

- ATQ-KUL: D7189, 12.30, 20.55, Monday & Sunday

- KUL-ATQ: D7188, 20.25, 23.50, Wednesday & Friday

- ATQ-KUL: D7189, 1.00, 09.25, Thursday & Saturday.

*For one-way travel only including airport tax, Malaysian Aviation Commission fee, fuel surcharge and other applicable fees. Terms and conditions apply.